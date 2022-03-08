We know they think you’re dumb, but sometimes it’s just so blatant that it’s almost stunning. The Biden administration is really going with the story that the high prices we’ve been seeing as the gas pump ever since his inauguration are Russia’s fault. As we all know, President Joe Biden was against the sanctions on Russian energy before he was for them, and Jen Psaki just a week ago tried to downplay the idea that the United States was funding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by saying that Russian oil only makes up 10 percent of what we import.

As Biden would say, come on, man.

Contrary to media narrative, gas prices were on the rise well before the invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/OE9EuZ7JgT — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 8, 2022

Remember when the DCCC tweeted a graph thanking Biden for a two-cent drop in gas prices?

Biden is in Texas today, but obviously nowhere near the border. He’s in Fort Worth talking with veterans about burn pits and veterans’ exposure to other toxic substances, which he brought up in his State of the Union address (and to which he seemed to attribute to his son’s cancer). En route on Air Force One, the gaggle of reporters asked Psaki about gas prices, which she called the “Putin spike.”

White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki: "Americans are paying a higher price at the pump because of the actions of President Putin. This is a Putin spike at the gas pump." pic.twitter.com/sooAYaNekB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 8, 2022

And on the ground in Fort Worth, reporters asked Biden about gas prices, and he went with the same script:

Biden on gas prices: "It’s going to go up. Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible." pic.twitter.com/7S3Z7GMxoP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2022

Really Joe .. that’s is the best you can do — Sanjay (@fotographer4x5) March 8, 2022

I like a president that will do something about it instead of saying “can’t do much” — Randy Oreens (@ItBegins2012) March 8, 2022

Biden's horrible "green new deal" policies are responsible. Don't let him control the narrative. Russian aggression limits supply, but we should be drilling and fracking our natural resources so we don't have to rely on foreign enemies and narcoterrorists to fuel our economy. — mediamatt (@mediamatt) March 8, 2022

Hasn't Jen Psaki said repeatedly at her briefings that Biden is doing everything he can to lower gas prices? Have they already given up on that talking point and are now all in on trying to blame Putin? — AdamInHTownTX (LGBFJB+ Supporter) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 8, 2022

Biden said in February he was going to “work like the devil” to get gas prices down, so of course they went up.

Yeah ok 👌🏽 big guy — Ryan Davidson🇺🇸🍊 (@Ryanhdd) March 8, 2022

Always everyone else’s fault. — Sandra Cordova (@SandraCordova2) March 8, 2022

Let's go Brandon! — Kim (@kymphony) March 8, 2022

Putin invaded Ukraine, he didn't declare war on American energy. pic.twitter.com/ozPbac9gNg — CeNs🍊rEd🚛🚜🚛🛻 (@ar15m4mid) March 8, 2022

He's trying to frame this as "Putin's price hike" (his words). He is a despicable and shameless liar. — Alaskan Tequila (@LTequila4) March 8, 2022

Basically he's calling his voters stupid. I'm inclined to agree. — Derek (@Derek2534) March 8, 2022

And now the media will cover for Biden by saying he was trapped into imposing sanctions by Republicans.

