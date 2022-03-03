Kamala Harris tried and failed to discuss the energy crisis. Pete Buttigieg tried and failed to explain how we could become less energy-dependent on Russia.

Good thing Jen Psaki was waiting in the wings to have a go at it:

Psaki faces BRUTAL questions on energy: "Why not…increase domestic production here?" "Is there nothing that the administration can do?" "We should just continue to buy Russian oil?" "Aren't we financing the war?" Psaki says we should invest in clean energy. pic.twitter.com/8mbV3fpLqK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 3, 2022

Don’t address any of the actual problems! Just buy electric! Invest in a greener future!

White House continues to show they have no good answers on this. https://t.co/qPDJRvTEe8 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 3, 2022

We can’t remember the last time the White House had a good answer on anything. We’re going to stick it to Russia by importing foreign oil instead of drilling our own domestic oil:

Jen Psaki says it would take too long to build Keystone XL and that America should instead invest in clean energy and reduce our reliance on oil.

pic.twitter.com/MOhAvRqajE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 3, 2022

And by not putting energy sanctions on Russia.

Psaki defends carve outs for energy in sanctions against Russia: "We don't have a strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy…it also has the potential to pad the pockets of President Putin." pic.twitter.com/fxWqABOG6V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 3, 2022

Confused? We don’t blame you. We’re confused, too. But maybe that’s what Jen Psaki and Joe Biden’s White House are counting on. If we’re confused, maybe we’ll be too preoccupied to call her out on further BS like this:

WOW: Psaki downplays U.S. reliance on oil imports from Russia: "It's only about 10% of what we're importing." #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/jm0CG0276f — John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 3, 2022

What’s your point, Jen?

"We're only going to reduce your salary 10%." – no HR person ever — Here we are (@VWHORUSHD) March 3, 2022

If its such a small amount, why keep doing it — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) March 3, 2022

If it's such a small amount, why not stop it? — Shelley Fallon (@ShelleyGio) March 3, 2022

Fair question.

Why not just produce it ourselves if we’re gonna buy it? — Dayle Forness (@FornessD_GGSN) March 3, 2022

Also a fair question.

Don’t count on Jen to answer either of them, or any other questions that shoot gaping holes in the White House’s narrative.

We can’t make the green people mad in US but we can harvest and ruin other lands around the world for it and import — Magnolia (@MagnoliaHenry18) March 3, 2022

Jen Psaki and the White House’s rationale makes no logical sense whatsoever.

It's about how much oil Europe is importing, dum dum. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) March 3, 2022

only. ONLY. 🤬 where's the other 90% coming from ? grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr https://t.co/4Nzs8xz5Pc — JOHN GALTxxx (@JGaltxxx) March 3, 2022

As long as it doesn’t come from the United States, the White House is fine with it.

And take up kickboxing. Don’t forget to take up kickboxing.

She has no idea how stupid this sounds. https://t.co/gdgCGzCbKO — Todd Wilson (@TDubb) March 3, 2022

Not sure she understands what she's saying. Russia is dependent on energy exports while US is not dependent on Russian oil is an argument for banning it. — loom (@jrloom) March 3, 2022

When gas prices inflate another 34 cents in a month or two to $4 try telling the American people it’s “only 10%” an increase. https://t.co/bgVSCkbFRj — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) March 3, 2022

Remember this when you're at the pump, paying $4 a gallon. 10% of it is coming from Russia and supporting Putin's war on Ukraine. Let's go, Brandon! @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/pPPLThDNsN — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) March 3, 2022

Don’t worry — we’ll definitely remember.

We don’t even believe 10% of what comes out of the Biden administration’s mouths.

