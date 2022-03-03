Kamala Harris clearly isn’t linguistically or mentally equipped to explain U.S. energy policy with regard to Russia.

.@VP Harris on why Biden’s still buying oil from Russia: "Understanding that right now on the issue of energy, our allies have stood firm and unified in a way that many of the pundits didn’t predict would happen, to ensure that we are unified in our approach to this issue." pic.twitter.com/vyiHauZOMm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 2, 2022

But if she can’t do it, our transportation secretary should at least be able to do it, right?

Break it down for us, Pete Buttigieg. In layman’s terms, if you prefer:

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: Buying oil from Iran is “on the table” pic.twitter.com/aNUNBPFHvH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2022

So, if we’re understanding Pete Buttigieg correctly, importing oil from Iran is not off the table? Is that the official position of the Biden administration? Because that seems kind of … hugely problematic. On a few levels.

Why isn’t producing our own oil on the table, Mayor Pete? — Michael 🇺🇦 (@tweetingmj1984) March 3, 2022

We’ve got oil right here, Pete. Something wrong with ours?

The Biden Administration will gladly buy oil from Iran and Russia. But they banned new drilling leases in America. https://t.co/3Egv6z3Cre — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 3, 2022

Because green energy! Climate science!

Has anyone asked what's the difference between getting oil from another place on the same planet? — MrTate (@MrTate) March 3, 2022

😖why buy from them when we can get our own right here?how does this make sense? Oil harvest is oil harvest no matter where it comes from so how does the impact on the environment doing it here any different? Likely we do it with more Environmental precautions here!! 🇺🇸Retweet 🇺🇸 https://t.co/qnItC2DI9L — Nancy (@LovingAKing) March 3, 2022

They not only want us to suffer, but they want us to suffer while our enemies prosper.

Everything is on the table… except energy independence https://t.co/HwgQdN8n36 — 🍀 Tabatha-The Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) March 3, 2022

Why be energy-independent when we can line the pockets of murderous authoritarian terrorist regimes?

This is madness, directly funding the biggest state sponsors of terror in the world alongside the Russians. https://t.co/IQEB3s5XPE — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) March 3, 2022

As far as I can tell the entire Biden energy policy is enrich people that hate us. https://t.co/4r594m15TM — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 3, 2022

That’s pretty much it in a nutshell.

The bidens presidency's goal is to make sure the American ppl are suffering as much as possible as they empower our enemies but hey guys… no more mean tweets and the norms are back! — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) March 3, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video