President of the United States Kamala Harris can’t stop covering herself in glory.

Just yesterday, she gave us this iconic moment that will be etched onto our brains forever:

Turns out that was just the warmup act.

Kamala Harris was a guest on “The Morning Hustle,” where she discussed a “Possible Draft, SCOTUS Nomination, & Ukraine Update.”

Here’s a snippet of her “Ukraine Update”:

We feel more educated already!

We’d like to tell you that … but we’d have to lie to you.

Try taking comfort in knowing that, if nothing else, the adults are in charge.

That’s OK. Other people can do it.

Very Bart Simpson-esque indeed:

Kamala and Bart must be study buddies!

At least Michael Scott could be charming sometimes.

There is a nonzero chance that she’ll actually do something like that.

That’s basically where we’re at.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

