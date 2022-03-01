President of the United States Kamala Harris can’t stop covering herself in glory.

Just yesterday, she gave us this iconic moment that will be etched onto our brains forever:

HARRIS: "When folks vote, they order what they want, and in this case they got what they asked for…I went off script a little bit." pic.twitter.com/T88cLIumtj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2022

Turns out that was just the warmup act.

Kamala Harris was a guest on “The Morning Hustle,” where she discussed a “Possible Draft, SCOTUS Nomination, & Ukraine Update.”

Here’s a snippet of her “Ukraine Update”:

Kamala Harris explains the Ukraine/Russia conflict: “Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country." pic.twitter.com/QYPLJ02mDy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 1, 2022

We feel more educated already!

pic.twitter.com/gDJDJQVsWb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 1, 2022

This can’t be real. Please say it’s not real https://t.co/3I4P0A1Wbv — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) March 1, 2022

Is this fake? Please tell me this isn't actually the vice president of the country. https://t.co/wHUPB8s7xf — RBe (@RBPundit) March 1, 2022

We’d like to tell you that … but we’d have to lie to you.

Try taking comfort in knowing that, if nothing else, the adults are in charge.

I think it's important to remember that Ukraine (Ukrainian: Україна, romanized: Ukraïna, pronounced [ʊkrɐˈjinɐ] is a a country in Eastern Europe. It is the second-largest country by area in Europe after Russia, which it borders to the east and north-east. Ukraine also shares… https://t.co/VVUR3ImroX — Sunny McSunnyface 🇺🇦 🌻 (@sunnyright) March 1, 2022

I mean, this is all correct. Can't argue with it. https://t.co/W9PNPafM3a — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 1, 2022

I can't come up with a snarky tweet for this. https://t.co/Liv4pbS7eS — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 1, 2022

That’s OK. Other people can do it.

“Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine, so basically that’s wrong…” Amazing Kindergarten-level insight from the Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/TdqqAiRT9m — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) March 1, 2022

big fourth grade book report energy https://t.co/oate8CLW5p — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 1, 2022

Sounds like me reading off notecards in 5th grade. https://t.co/W9PNPafM3a — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 1, 2022

"Ukraine is a land of many contrasts…" — Magnifico-o-o-o-o! 🪤 (@MagnificoIX) March 1, 2022

Very Bart Simpson-esque indeed:

Kamala and Bart must be study buddies!

She is the Michael Scott of politics https://t.co/VmlD3ACog3 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2022

At least Michael Scott could be charming sometimes.

"Madam Vice President, tell us in layman's terms what's happening in Ukraine" **Harris pretends to be a bear, growls, claws at Ukrainian flag** "Well we did say layman's terms!" — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 1, 2022

There is a nonzero chance that she’ll actually do something like that.

"When two countries love each other very much, they sometimes make littler countries. And sometimes as they get older they drift apart and then split up. This is not the fault of the countries really." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 1, 2022

That’s basically where we’re at.

This is not a parody. This is the VP of the United States. https://t.co/UWOVNqP01Q — Tabatha (@Tabbyanne1984) March 1, 2022

Heartbeat away, folks. Jus one heartbeat away … — Roger Hahn (@RogerHahn) March 1, 2022

Obama picked Biden because Biden was the only Senator dumber than him. Biden picked Harris because…. We are reaching the point at which intelligence involutes and sends brains into another dimension of nothingness. https://t.co/9s54rfkJmR — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) March 1, 2022

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

