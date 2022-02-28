First lady Jill Bid — er, Doctor Jill Biden — had a bit of a possible Freudian slip today when she introduced Kamala Harris as the “President of the United States.”

When it came time for Harris to speak, she went off script and her handlers must have immediately cringed, and for good reason:

Trending

Based on the latest approval ratings many Americans might have ordered this administration but now wish they could send it back.

This is fine!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kamala Harris

Recommended Twitchy Video