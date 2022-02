First Lady Doctor Jill Biden got a little ahead of herself this afternoon when introducing Kamala Harris:

Jill Biden introduces Kamala Harris as “the president of the United States" pic.twitter.com/hRJdUhU8fO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 28, 2022

Hey, Dr. Freud … your slip is showing.

Rx When you lost Jill, it's a matter of time. #25thAmendment https://t.co/2z6wwaUkIT — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 28, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video