This morning, NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie spoke with our illustrious vice president Kamala Harris.

During the conversation, Guthrie asked Harris what weapons we still have in our arsenal when it comes to stopping Vladimir Putin in his quest to take over Ukraine, which, if you’ll recall, is a country in Europe that exists next to another country called Russia. Here’s what Harris had to say about that:

.@VP Kamala Harris: “We are going to continue to do what we’ve done.” pic.twitter.com/nh7VAFywT3 — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) March 2, 2022

Oh.

We can’t help but be reminded of the definition of insanity right now.

But hey, we’re understanding people, and we’re willing to hear Kamala Harris out. Let’s give her a chance to make the case for sticking with the status quo with regard to Russia. Like with oil imports, for example:

.@VP Harris on why Biden’s still buying oil from Russia: "Understanding that right now on the issue of energy, our allies have stood firm and unified in a way that many of the pundits didn’t predict would happen, to ensure that we are unified in our approach to this issue." pic.twitter.com/vyiHauZOMm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 2, 2022

Oh, OK. Wait, what?

What the hell does this even mean https://t.co/gmoteYSFNS — Drew Shirley Speaks (@DrewShirleySpx) March 2, 2022

We watched it and listened to it several times and we still have no idea what Harris was trying to say.

We can’t argue with that!

Many words to say absolutely nothing — Stephen Vegh (@VeghSJ) March 2, 2022

Another word salad filled w crutches. Has no one tried to coach her? 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/mcCuU51SgF — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) March 2, 2022

I remember those days at school when I was thinking I really should have done the homework assignment. https://t.co/DXpfiLT2TH — Frustrated American (@bobegay) March 2, 2022

This certainly doesn’t do much to dispel many people’s contention that Joe Biden didn’t choose Kamala Harris as his running mate for her intellect.

Our teeth actually hurt from cringing.

My 11 year old could give a better answer. Seriously. And if he couldn't, I'd be embarrassed. https://t.co/CFaeN45qvB — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 2, 2022

Terrible. Just disgracefully terrible👇 she has a very hard time matching her answers to questions with an appropriate response. https://t.co/MTjv9HaNXm — GeminiTwin (@Gemini29Twin) March 2, 2022

#Democrats #Midterms2022 #Biden #SOTUS Not sure just what the hell she's trying to say here but I can conclude with a high degree of certainty that #KamalaHarris is bad at politics and bad at her job. https://t.co/BHYOoZE34t — GK Chesterton Tweets (@GilbertCTweets) March 2, 2022

God help America 😭😭😭 — Joe Zimmerman (@jkuncl) March 2, 2022

And Ukraine.

