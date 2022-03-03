At today’s White House briefing, Biden press secretary Jen Psaki put this administration’s self-awareness firmly on the back burner to deliver these comments about potentially banning imports of Russian oil:

“Reducing the global supply of energy” is what the Biden administration does every day!

And they make that clearer every day.

Townhall’s Katie Pavlich noted that the White House is in disagreement with Nancy Pelosi on the issue of continuing to buy oil from Russia:

Pelosi made the remarks about increasing sanctions against Russia to include oil earlier today:

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reminded everybody that even though more domestic drilling or pipeline approvals are off the table, the U.S. could always buy oil from Iran. Meanwhile, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm basically told Americans hit by spiking gas prices to suck it up because this is the price that must be paid to transition to “clean energy.” So yeah, we’re in the best of hands.

