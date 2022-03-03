At today’s White House briefing, Biden press secretary Jen Psaki put this administration’s self-awareness firmly on the back burner to deliver these comments about potentially banning imports of Russian oil:

Psaki defends carve outs for energy in sanctions against Russia: "We don't have a strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy…it also has the potential to pad the pockets of President Putin." pic.twitter.com/fxWqABOG6V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 3, 2022

“Reducing the global supply of energy” is what the Biden administration does every day!

Pad the pockets of Putin? That's what the Biden Administration is doing RIGHT NOW. We are purchasing over 670,000 barrels of oil *PER DAY* from Russia. https://t.co/48XjJgI5Hr — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 3, 2022

President Biden has, from his first day in office, taken actions that have reduced the global supply of energy. https://t.co/NApP3pqwtA — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) March 3, 2022

? But the acquisition of Russian oil pads the pocket of President Putin. https://t.co/SzIL3MiAxT — Jared Michael 🦬 (@ProcReg) March 3, 2022

"we don't have a strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy" contradicts the Biden admin's own energy policy https://t.co/oyqa7nVDlX — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 3, 2022

They would rather make every American suffer than give up their green energy sham. https://t.co/6Hf15ELvkw — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) March 3, 2022

And they make that clearer every day.

Townhall’s Katie Pavlich noted that the White House is in disagreement with Nancy Pelosi on the issue of continuing to buy oil from Russia:

White House still not getting on board with banning imports on Russian oil. Pelosi said earlier today she supports a ban. As a reminder, Biden called on Russia to increase oil production just four months ago. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 3, 2022

Pelosi made the remarks about increasing sanctions against Russia to include oil earlier today:

“Ban the oil coming from Russia. I’m all for that.” -NP pic.twitter.com/NcNQkdiNKU — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) March 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reminded everybody that even though more domestic drilling or pipeline approvals are off the table, the U.S. could always buy oil from Iran. Meanwhile, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm basically told Americans hit by spiking gas prices to suck it up because this is the price that must be paid to transition to “clean energy.” So yeah, we’re in the best of hands.

