First lady Jill Bid — er, Doctor Jill Biden — had a bit of a possible Freudian slip today when she introduced Kamala Harris as the “President of the United States.”

When it came time for Harris to speak, she went off script and her handlers must have immediately cringed, and for good reason:

HARRIS: "When folks vote, they order what they want, and in this case they got what they asked for…I went off script a little bit." pic.twitter.com/T88cLIumtj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2022

Kamala goes off script pic.twitter.com/rltZToAZBy — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 28, 2022

Based on the latest approval ratings many Americans might have ordered this administration but now wish they could send it back.

Why did she speak with three different accents? — T Kelly (@BostonTK) February 28, 2022

It was NEVER a good thing when my parents told me "You got what you asked for." — CatWhisperer (@gababbitt) February 28, 2022

She is beyond cringeworthy https://t.co/ndzybY5b8I — Richard MJ Gregory (@rmjgregory) February 28, 2022

What’s the return policy like 🤔 https://t.co/4KFi4joTWz — brandomarlyn (@brandomarlyn1) February 28, 2022

If you voted for Harris/Biden, congrats, you got what you asked for.

➡️ Inflation at a 40-year high

➡️ Botched Afghanistan withdrawal

➡️ Risking crime

➡️ Unscientific response to COVID

➡️ Mandates and hypocrisy https://t.co/xXscR2zvio — Beth Baumann (@eb454) February 28, 2022

This is fine!

