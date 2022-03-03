Can someone please explain to us the logic behind seizing the assets of the head of Russia’s state oil giant while at the same time continuing to buy oil from Russia’s state oil giant?

This makes no damn sense:

Breaking: France impounds yacht of Russian oil CEO pic.twitter.com/DObrhdTbWE — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) March 3, 2022

And there *used to be* an entire network of Dems and journos who were really, really quick to scream “No blood for oil!” as it related to foreign policy.

Now? Now Dems are just “ramping up pressure” to ban Russian oil imports?

At least some of them are beginning to see how dumb they look:

NEW w/⁦@JulieNBCNews⁩: Dems are ramping up pressure on Biden to ban Russian oil imports “It is so obviously apparent that we need to cut it off. I wonder if there’s a reason we haven’t [and] what the hell the reason is,” says ⁦@SenatorTester⁩ https://t.co/ABViBqxTHm — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) March 3, 2022

But instead of punching Vladimir Putin in the face, governments are seizing the unused toys of the country’s oligarchs:

“Putin has taken a lot of body blows, but now it’s time to punch him in the face,” said @RepAuchincloss (D-Mass), a war vet. ￼ Energy “sanctions are going 2 demonstrate that the free world is behind the Ukrainian ppl and they are going to rock the foundation of the Kremlins” — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) March 3, 2022

This is long overdue:

Senate Energy Chair @Sen_JoeManchin is teaming w/@lisamurkowski & others on bipartisan legislation that would block the U.S. government and American companies from importing any Russian crude oil or petroleum https://t.co/ABViBqxTHm — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) March 3, 2022

Team Biden is so, so transparent on this. They’re afraid they’ll get blamed for rising prices at the pump and they know their dopey green energy plans won’t sell ahead of the 2022 midterms:

The WH, however, warns that cutting the global oil supply would hike already high gas prices at home. And some Dem allies like JEC Chair @RepDonBeyer worry that high prices — CA is nearing $5 per gallon — could erode American support for Ukraine as it fights for its freedom. pic.twitter.com/nDaRkl2PfD — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) March 3, 2022

Biden’s energy policy is *literally* “blood for oil” and not enough Dems actually give a damn about it as they’d rather keep importing Russian energy instead of allowing America to become truly energy independent:

🚨Biden put a new pause on oil and gas leases in America⁠—the same day Russia invaded Ukraine! Biden is banning American energy production but importing oil from Russia that is funding Putin's invasion. pic.twitter.com/4i3bWLlX6y — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 1, 2022

Hypocrites.

***

Related:

‘Is fact-checking dead?’ PolitiFact tackles Maria Bartiromo’s ‘Mostly False’ claims about US’ oil imports from Russia by … acknowledging that she was right

ICYMI==> Joe Manchin: The U.S. ‘must ramp up domestic energy production’ and ban oil from Russia

Jen Psaki says Biden will expand green energy to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign oil

Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video