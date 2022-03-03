Remember last summer when the Biden White House was so desperate for an economic brag that they proudly tweeted about having saved the average American family 16 cents on their 4th of July barbecues? Jen Psaki also claimed at the time that Americans were paying less for gas “in real terms,” even though prices were on the rise.

However, there came a time in late November/early December of 2021 when the price of gas ticked down slightly, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spotted an opening:

There’s another nominee for induction into the This Aged Horribly Hall of Fame:

this tweet aged as well as a gallon of milk left in a car on a hot summer day https://t.co/57lOpF5gP1 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 3, 2022

The DCCC’s tweet was too ridiculous for even the Washington Post to put a positive spin on at the time.

Cant wait for the DCCC's follow up to this chart https://t.co/UA7yXNmcAL — 🚛¯_ (ツ)_/¯🚛 (@BoomBots2) March 3, 2022

We won’t hold our breath waiting for that to happen.

This tweet still hasn’t been deleted. https://t.co/PU2HgABUlb — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) March 3, 2022

Local gas prices have jumped 34 cents a gallon over the past two weeks. Good thing we got that two cent drop in prices last December! https://t.co/jt56L4qifA — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 1, 2022

We can’t wait to find out how much the White House claims they’re going to have saved us on this year’s July 4th barbecue!

