There’s an internal Democrat poll that helps explain the sudden and simultaneous pivot by Democrats everywhere, and Townhall’s Guy Benson knows what’s changed:

The science hasn’t changed. Boy oh boy, the politics have: https://t.co/vLEXAUQ7vr — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 18, 2022

The internal poll spells looming midterm disaster for the Democrats, and for many reasons:

New: I got a look at DCCC internal polling as Dems roll back restrictions 57% of voters in competitive House districts agree with the statement "Democrats in Congress have taken things too far in their pandemic response" Rises to 66% with swing votershttps://t.co/2hdZHEhcmt — Eric Ting (@_ericting) February 17, 2022

FWIW while the DCCC poll found that COVID policy attacks were "alarming," it also found that attacks on the border, CRT and spending were even more alarming More in here:https://t.co/VppdmMuggZ — Eric Ting (@_ericting) February 17, 2022

Now the Dems’ only hope is to gaslight and attempt to re-write history while hoping voters also have amnesia:

We said the internal polls had to be horrible and we…were wrong. They're apocalyptic. https://t.co/scLrpOEVyk — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) February 18, 2022

There’s gunna be a shellacking this November because of these restrictions. https://t.co/2NwALgQ4aJ — Gustavo (@gcambeiro78) February 18, 2022

Is there any progressive messaging that isn't awful? https://t.co/gMifvnALqX — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 18, 2022

Democrats' internal polling shows swing voters believe the party went 'too far' on COVID. Helps explain @GovMLG's abrupt announcement today ending mask mandates. She's in full-blown damage control mode. #nmpol https://t.co/3fhxDQnInT — Dax Contreras (@daxcontreras) February 18, 2022

Yep. This is the only reason why the mandates are coming down https://t.co/iBAYRaINTn — Justine (@BruinJustine) February 18, 2022

So…. It’s not about the “science.” It’s about the votes. Never ever forget what the Democrats did to us. To our elderly parents. To our children in school. Never. Forget. https://t.co/kFztES20Ov — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) February 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Rep. Eric Swalwell is laughably hoping voters give credit to Democrats for bringing the country out of the pandemic.

