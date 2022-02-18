There’s an internal Democrat poll that helps explain the sudden and simultaneous pivot by Democrats everywhere, and Townhall’s Guy Benson knows what’s changed:

The internal poll spells looming midterm disaster for the Democrats, and for many reasons:

Trending

Now the Dems’ only hope is to gaslight and attempt to re-write history while hoping voters also have amnesia:

Meanwhile, Rep. Eric Swalwell is laughably hoping voters give credit to Democrats for bringing the country out of the pandemic.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19DCCCDemocratsinternal pollingmandatesshutdowns

Recommended Twitchy Video