Ceeeeeeeelebrate good times, come on!

Bust out those party hats and pop that Champagne, because Joe Biden has come through for America, just like he promised he would. But don’t take our word for it; take the DCCC’s, who’s got the hard data to back them up:

Grandpa Joe’s makin’ it rain all up in heah!

“High gas prices aren’t our fault.. but please give us credit for the 2 CENT DROP.” Incredible messaging here. https://t.co/wn3nAHXZIh — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 2, 2021

The best, Jerry. The best.

Two pennies! Wow! This savings coupled with the sixteen pennies we saved on our 4th of July barbecue is almost enough to buy… well, I'm not sure what, but I'm sure it's very nice. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 2, 2021

16 cents off hotdogs, 2 cents off gas. Living the life. https://t.co/ikjoD9EYkO — Caleb Burdett 🇺🇸 (@CalebBurdett18) December 2, 2021

2 cents saved on gas is the absolute perfect sequel to 16 cents saved on hot dogs. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/mxd0Iv3gfd — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 2, 2021

Who else feels like Scrooge McDuck right now when he’s jumping into that vast pool of coins?

And we’re not talking about the happiness or excitement; we’re talking about the pain of crashing headfirst into a pile of metal. Because that’s how we feel right now.

The @dccc is using a misleading graph (look at the Y axis, it's measured in minuscule increments) to celebrate gas prices going down two cents in one week https://t.co/JLUH51kZ26 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 2, 2021

This is just sad. https://t.co/p6ikJFFOHX — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) December 2, 2021

GAS PRICES DROPPED TWO CENTS IN A WEEK! THE ECONOMY IS HEALING! (Never mind the data prior to this zoomed-in snapshot.) https://t.co/jt56L4qifA — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 2, 2021

Amazing. This is ready for an unmodified retweet from @GOP. https://t.co/xObiwFCqC2 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 2, 2021

It’s true!

This is like using millimeters to measure dick size. https://t.co/Gegb6lnu44 — Mrs. Brassenstein (@MBrassenstein) December 2, 2021

Also true.

Also this tweet is really banking on the fact that people can't read a basic graph. Because if you can, LOL. https://t.co/CwXv2JYADp — Brittany (@bccover) December 2, 2021

Lets go Brandon! Nice axis and date spread — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 2, 2021

Not sure how they thought no one would figure out what they were doing, but bless them for trying it anyway.

Graphic design is their passion https://t.co/pNRyxdhxy9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 2, 2021

Surely there’s a more visually accurate way to represent the data …

That works.

Of course, the more accurate versions will have to be adjusted in the weeks and months to come:

also they'll be going back up real soon — Eddy (@EddyMcdaniels) December 2, 2021

That’s just our two cents.

