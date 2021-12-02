Ceeeeeeeelebrate good times, come on!
Bust out those party hats and pop that Champagne, because Joe Biden has come through for America, just like he promised he would. But don’t take our word for it; take the DCCC’s, who’s got the hard data to back them up:
Thanks, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/0iHwTLv7fB
— DCCC (@dccc) December 2, 2021
Grandpa Joe’s makin’ it rain all up in heah!
“High gas prices aren’t our fault.. but please give us credit for the 2 CENT DROP.”
Incredible messaging here. https://t.co/wn3nAHXZIh
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 2, 2021
The best, Jerry. The best.
Same energy 🙃 pic.twitter.com/9Z8Kro4W4K
— JRP (@JRPSD) December 2, 2021
Two pennies! Wow! This savings coupled with the sixteen pennies we saved on our 4th of July barbecue is almost enough to buy… well, I'm not sure what, but I'm sure it's very nice.
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 2, 2021
16 cents off hotdogs, 2 cents off gas. Living the life. https://t.co/ikjoD9EYkO
— Caleb Burdett 🇺🇸 (@CalebBurdett18) December 2, 2021
2 cents saved on gas is the absolute perfect sequel to 16 cents saved on hot dogs. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/mxd0Iv3gfd
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 2, 2021
Who else feels like Scrooge McDuck right now when he’s jumping into that vast pool of coins?
And we’re not talking about the happiness or excitement; we’re talking about the pain of crashing headfirst into a pile of metal. Because that’s how we feel right now.
The @dccc is using a misleading graph (look at the Y axis, it's measured in minuscule increments) to celebrate gas prices going down two cents in one week https://t.co/JLUH51kZ26
— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 2, 2021
This is just sad. https://t.co/p6ikJFFOHX
— Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) December 2, 2021
GAS PRICES DROPPED TWO CENTS IN A WEEK! THE ECONOMY IS HEALING!
(Never mind the data prior to this zoomed-in snapshot.) https://t.co/jt56L4qifA
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 2, 2021
Amazing. This is ready for an unmodified retweet from @GOP. https://t.co/xObiwFCqC2
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 2, 2021
It’s true!
This is like using millimeters to measure dick size. https://t.co/Gegb6lnu44
— Mrs. Brassenstein (@MBrassenstein) December 2, 2021
Also true.
Also this tweet is really banking on the fact that people can't read a basic graph. Because if you can, LOL. https://t.co/CwXv2JYADp
— Brittany (@bccover) December 2, 2021
Lets go Brandon! Nice axis and date spread
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 2, 2021
Not sure how they thought no one would figure out what they were doing, but bless them for trying it anyway.
Graphic design is their passion https://t.co/pNRyxdhxy9
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 2, 2021
Surely there’s a more visually accurate way to represent the data …
Fixed it, @dccc #LetsGoBrandon https://t.co/ANIl9qiXtn pic.twitter.com/s2Ulxhi0q0
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 2, 2021
That works.
dying rn pic.twitter.com/Ijh6psQXAe
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) December 2, 2021
Of course, the more accurate versions will have to be adjusted in the weeks and months to come:
also they'll be going back up real soon
— Eddy (@EddyMcdaniels) December 2, 2021
That’s just our two cents.