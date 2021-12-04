Earlier this week, the DCCC encouraged everybody to join them in thanking President Biden for lowering gas prices. This was the graph they tweeted as the reason to celebrate:

Even the Washington Post wouldn’t pick up that water and carry it:

This might be the worst defense of the Biden administration yet https://t.co/jS7m2FePAs — Post Politics (@postpolitics) December 2, 2021

The DCCC’s graph was even more ridiculous when put into wider perspective:

Props to @washingtonpost, this is a pretty good graph to represent how terrible the @DCCC graph is: pic.twitter.com/jfp9Xn5hBP — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 2, 2021

The Democrats are getting so ridiculous even the media can’t go along with some of the BS.

Nice job WP, bout time the truth surfaced. 😂😂 https://t.co/4ELS0D3gb3 — Boomstryker (@Boomstryker007) December 4, 2021

It can’t be long before the Dems try something similar with Biden’s approval.

Recommended Twitchy Video