Earlier this week, the DCCC encouraged everybody to join them in thanking President Biden for lowering gas prices. This was the graph they tweeted as the reason to celebrate:

Even the Washington Post wouldn’t pick up that water and carry it:

Trending

The DCCC’s graph was even more ridiculous when put into wider perspective:

The Democrats are getting so ridiculous even the media can’t go along with some of the BS.

It can’t be long before the Dems try something similar with Biden’s approval.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DCCCgas pricesJoe Biden

Recommended Twitchy Video