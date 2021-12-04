Earlier this week, the DCCC encouraged everybody to join them in thanking President Biden for lowering gas prices. This was the graph they tweeted as the reason to celebrate:
Thanks, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/0iHwTLv7fB
— DCCC (@dccc) December 2, 2021
Even the Washington Post wouldn’t pick up that water and carry it:
This might be the worst defense of the Biden administration yet https://t.co/jS7m2FePAs
— Post Politics (@postpolitics) December 2, 2021
The DCCC’s graph was even more ridiculous when put into wider perspective:
Props to @washingtonpost, this is a pretty good graph to represent how terrible the @DCCC graph is: pic.twitter.com/jfp9Xn5hBP
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 2, 2021
Congratulations, @DCCC, you’ve lost the Washington Post. https://t.co/FUfdsxXH2M pic.twitter.com/p2rQ73FVvp
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 2, 2021
The Democrats are getting so ridiculous even the media can’t go along with some of the BS.
Nice job WP, bout time the truth surfaced. 😂😂 https://t.co/4ELS0D3gb3
— Boomstryker (@Boomstryker007) December 4, 2021
Even Joe’s cheerleaders are trash talking him. #LetsGoBrandon https://t.co/ZYdKXQy8BJ
— Everyone (@tcoley1) December 3, 2021
It can’t be long before the Dems try something similar with Biden’s approval.