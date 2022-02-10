On his first day in office, President Biden killed off the Keystone pipeline with the stroke of a pen, and ever since then the U.S. has gotten less energy independent. Many Democrats support “green” policies that have the inevitable effect of making fossil fuels more expensive, but suddenly getting fuel prices down is a Biden administration priority now that it’s getting politically damaging with the midterm elections around the corner.

Today Biden said finding ways to bring down gas prices is one of his top priorities:

Covid is to blame for inflation being at a 40-year high?

Is that the same virus Biden promised to “shut down” when he got into office?

And you know what Biden pledging to focus on bringing down gas prices means…

Brace for it.

According to a new CNN poll 56 percent of the people polled couldn’t name a single positive thing Biden has done for the country.

