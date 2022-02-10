On his first day in office, President Biden killed off the Keystone pipeline with the stroke of a pen, and ever since then the U.S. has gotten less energy independent. Many Democrats support “green” policies that have the inevitable effect of making fossil fuels more expensive, but suddenly getting fuel prices down is a Biden administration priority now that it’s getting politically damaging with the midterm elections around the corner.

Today Biden said finding ways to bring down gas prices is one of his top priorities:

BIDEN: "I'm going to work like the devil to bring gas prices down…by changing a whole range of things that, you know what's happened with COVID, COVID has caused significant increase in prices in the supply chain." pic.twitter.com/9o2HPLhIrh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 10, 2022

Covid is to blame for inflation being at a 40-year high?

Oh, it's Covid's fault. Not his. Got it! — LostInSF (@Sheinfield) February 10, 2022

Is that the same virus Biden promised to “shut down” when he got into office?

No dumbass, shutting down our energy independence your first day in office is. #DementedOldFool https://t.co/lvjtbmMVZd — TheOnlyDirtyHarry (@TheOnlyDirtyHa1) February 10, 2022

Keystone XL + renewed fracking…that'll do it — Gabe Sylvia (@itsabentworld) February 10, 2022

And you know what Biden pledging to focus on bringing down gas prices means…

This means they're going up more — Coaster 🙂 (@CoasterD_) February 10, 2022

Brace for it.

We were energy independent under President Trump. You killed that day 1 of your regime. 🤡 https://t.co/x4e7HCS0ET — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) February 10, 2022

@POTUS has "helped" enough. We can't afford any more of his type of help. https://t.co/mZdMQYHdUE — txhuntsman (@txhuntsman) February 10, 2022

You cannot pretend to care about the supply chain or worker shortages while pushing for a vaccine mandates. https://t.co/44yDnEaabt — Republican Jew – Lumber King (@EzraDrissman) February 10, 2022

Hasn’t gotten a single thing right🤮 https://t.co/aY20VSnDWY — sandihansen (@shansen6022) February 10, 2022

According to a new CNN poll 56 percent of the people polled couldn’t name a single positive thing Biden has done for the country.

