Inflation may be on a seemingly unstoppable upward trajectory, but the same can’t be said for Joe Biden’s popularity.

According to a new CNN poll, the president currently enjoys a 56% disapproval rating:

Wait, wait, wait … hold up. “They like nothing he has done”?

Wow. Biden’s poll numbers don’t seem to be building back better, do they?

More from CNN:

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of how Joe Biden is handling his presidency, with most of that group saying there’s literally nothing Biden has done since taking office that they approve of. The finding, from a CNN Poll conducted by SSRS in January and February, highlights the entrenched politics driving the nation at the start of the midterm year, with little agreement across party lines on priorities for the government or how to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

The President’s ratings have fallen across the board, the survey found. Just 41% approved of the way he’s handling his job while 58% disapproved, a significant drop from his approval numbers in CNN polling last year. Just 36% of independents and 9% of Republicans approved. Although his approval rating still stood at 83% among Democrats, that was down from 94% late last summer. Biden also continues to have more strong detractors than he does fervent supporters: 41% of Americans disapproved strongly of his performance as President versus 15% who strongly approved. Some of the shift in Biden’s numbers comes from a change in Americans’ partisan tilt: Republicans and Democrats were about at parity in the new poll, with fewer identifying as Democrats than in other recent CNN polling.

When those who disapproved of Biden’s overall performance were asked to name a single thing he’d done that they did approved of, 56% had nothing positive to say. “I’m hard pressed to think of a single thing he has done that benefits the country,” wrote one survey respondent.

Womp-womp.

A CNN poll isn’t everything, of course. No poll is everything. But if we were on Team Biden, we’d be buckling down and getting very, very serious about turning this clown car around.

At the very least:

And if they get really, really desperate:

