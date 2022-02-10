Inflation may be on a seemingly unstoppable upward trajectory, but the same can’t be said for Joe Biden’s popularity.

According to a new CNN poll, the president currently enjoys a 56% disapproval rating:

Just an absolutely brutal poll for Joe Biden from CNN. https://t.co/wpwwCXLJrq — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 10, 2022

Joe Biden's disapproval rises to 58%, with most detractors saying they like nothing he has done since becoming President, a CNN poll finds. https://t.co/f2y6bSBnHT — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 10, 2022

Wait, wait, wait … hold up. “They like nothing he has done”?

Wow. Biden’s poll numbers don’t seem to be building back better, do they?

More from CNN:

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of how Joe Biden is handling his presidency, with most of that group saying there’s literally nothing Biden has done since taking office that they approve of. The finding, from a CNN Poll conducted by SSRS in January and February, highlights the entrenched politics driving the nation at the start of the midterm year, with little agreement across party lines on priorities for the government or how to handle the coronavirus pandemic. The President’s ratings have fallen across the board, the survey found. Just 41% approved of the way he’s handling his job while 58% disapproved, a significant drop from his approval numbers in CNN polling last year. Just 36% of independents and 9% of Republicans approved. Although his approval rating still stood at 83% among Democrats, that was down from 94% late last summer. Biden also continues to have more strong detractors than he does fervent supporters: 41% of Americans disapproved strongly of his performance as President versus 15% who strongly approved. Some of the shift in Biden’s numbers comes from a change in Americans’ partisan tilt: Republicans and Democrats were about at parity in the new poll, with fewer identifying as Democrats than in other recent CNN polling. When those who disapproved of Biden’s overall performance were asked to name a single thing he’d done that they did approved of, 56% had nothing positive to say. “I’m hard pressed to think of a single thing he has done that benefits the country,” wrote one survey respondent.

Womp-womp.

When you lose CNN… https://t.co/AGZtB0P3Co — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) February 10, 2022

Biden has successfully managed to unify the country — but against him. Imagine that? https://t.co/UmzXthmSkm — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) February 10, 2022

If CNN reports disapproval at 58%, imagine what D's internal polling is showing. https://t.co/A1CjeOr79v — RightAllTheTime (@redonblueisland) February 10, 2022

A CNN poll isn’t everything, of course. No poll is everything. But if we were on Team Biden, we’d be buckling down and getting very, very serious about turning this clown car around.

At the very least:

Time to get another dog!! https://t.co/AKuXLui8gd — a newsman (@a_newsman) February 10, 2022

And if they get really, really desperate:

Guess we'd better talk about Trump nonstop the next two years. https://t.co/B3xKwc8pnh — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 10, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video