In case you missed it, inflation has not only not been transitory, but it’s continued to get worse and worse … and worse:

Now, you might look at that and think that maybe the Biden administration’s economic policies have been pretty terrible for most Americans.

Or, you might be Condé Nast legal affairs editor and GQ research director Luke Zaleski, who, according to his Twitter bio, also fancies himself the “head of fact-checking” for the Resistance.

If you’re Luke Zaleski, this is your takeaway from inflation and price increases:

Quite a theory you got there, Luke.

They must fit in there somewhere …

Points for creativity, at least.

Poor Luke.

He’s at least a co-leader.

Guess so.

