In case you missed it, inflation has not only not been transitory, but it’s continued to get worse and worse … and worse:

WASHINGTON (AP) — US inflation soared 7.5% over past 12 months, biggest spike since 1982. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 10, 2022

Now, you might look at that and think that maybe the Biden administration’s economic policies have been pretty terrible for most Americans.

Or, you might be Condé Nast legal affairs editor and GQ research director Luke Zaleski, who, according to his Twitter bio, also fancies himself the “head of fact-checking” for the Resistance.

If you’re Luke Zaleski, this is your takeaway from inflation and price increases:

Is it possible GOP oil industry allies have been price gouging as a means of politically sabotaging an administration that’s less friendly to their anti-climate agenda and red state governors and right wing media have intentionally worked to prolong Covid in order to blame Biden? — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 10, 2022

Quite a theory you got there, Luke.

I was thinking that the Masons are behind it. — Greg Platt (@GregPlatt4) February 10, 2022

They must fit in there somewhere …

We've hit the worst tweet of the day already. Someone might want to fact check the fact checker. Might want to do some "research" on this topic Mr. Research Director. pic.twitter.com/ayStA3e6Ue — shep (@rsheppie) February 10, 2022

Yes, it is the oil companies, not the $2 trillion in extra federal spending sloshing around. https://t.co/BfLKfoQDV6 — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) February 10, 2022

Biden’s literally asking OPEC to drill more after shutting down drilling in the US lol — Steven 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇻🇦 (@SFlipp) February 10, 2022

Lolol. When do these people NOT make oil into the boogeyman? Biden DOI says no new O&G leases on federal lands. Federal judge invalidated massive lease sale for 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico. But yes, blame “GOP-aligned” oil allies for high gas prices. 😑🙄 https://t.co/Z97JfTARjb — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) February 10, 2022

Points for creativity, at least.

Poor Luke.

Alex Jones level Lmaoo — peanut (@cooldude4k) February 10, 2022

Found the leader of BlueAnon https://t.co/8Sfj6qE9NQ — Ryan the rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) February 10, 2022

He’s at least a co-leader.

I see you've already collected your government issue crack-pipe. — TheRealMirCat (@TRMirCat) February 10, 2022

Guess so.

Lol, seek professional help. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) February 10, 2022

