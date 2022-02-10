Earlier today we told you about Republican Sen. Tom Cotton being unimpressed by Biden’s Health & Human Services secretary saying that the administration wouldn’t be funding crack pipes in “safe smoking kits.” Cotton says the change was made only because the Biden administration got caught, not because they never planned to do it.

President Biden found out today in Virginia that his administration’s slogan earned a slight update as a result of the recent news:

One protester on the route of Biden’s trip to Culpeper, Va has a sign reading "Build Crack Better" — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 10, 2022

(Photo via Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty) pic.twitter.com/Crdyurp4G8 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 10, 2022

A couple of days ago @MidnightMitch designed a new Biden logo which has now made its way to signs on the street near Biden events.

LOL.

I'm getting a feeling that Culpeper isn't interested in whatever B is selling today. https://t.co/17z1FOt9mn — 703 (@UtProsim540) February 10, 2022

He's not liable to find much support in Culpeper. — John Laroquette as a Klingon in Post-American Hell (@derpman47) February 10, 2022

Never let them live it down 😂

Build Crack Better.

Promises made, Promises Kept. https://t.co/afaFXxpc90 — Angelab 🍊 (@anglily1) February 10, 2022

extremely annoyed i didn't think of this obvious layup first. https://t.co/HVMoX5L4BP — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 10, 2022

So unreasonably angry that I didn’t come up with this https://t.co/MWtpwpxJ3g — Josemaría Piulada (@txiokatu) February 10, 2022

Between that and “Build Back Broker” the Biden admin has plenty of alternatives to choose from.

