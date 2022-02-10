Earlier today we told you about Republican Sen. Tom Cotton being unimpressed by Biden’s Health & Human Services secretary saying that the administration wouldn’t be funding crack pipes in “safe smoking kits.” Cotton says the change was made only because the Biden administration got caught, not because they never planned to do it.

President Biden found out today in Virginia that his administration’s slogan earned a slight update as a result of the recent news:

A couple of days ago @MidnightMitch designed a new Biden logo which has now made its way to signs on the street near Biden events.

LOL.

Between that and “Build Back Broker” the Biden admin has plenty of alternatives to choose from.

