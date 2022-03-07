Transportation Secretary/energy expert Pete Buttigieg has recently explained that “we are in the middle of a long-term transformation” from fossil fuels to the so-called “clean energy” that’s supposed to somehow magically take its place. But judging from the Biden administration’s refusal to reverse its stance on domestic production, they don’t plan on that transformation being very “long-term,” no matter what it costs Americans at the pump and elsewhere.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg explained on Monday what you can do to avoid having to be concerned about the price of gas:

This administration is simply unbelievable.

If the Democrats don’t get wiped out in the November midterms as punishment for this brand of insanity we’re in even bigger trouble.

Well, Biden does love his trains!

Or they think everybody else is stupid.
