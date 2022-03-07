Transportation Secretary/energy expert Pete Buttigieg has recently explained that “we are in the middle of a long-term transformation” from fossil fuels to the so-called “clean energy” that’s supposed to somehow magically take its place. But judging from the Biden administration’s refusal to reverse its stance on domestic production, they don’t plan on that transformation being very “long-term,” no matter what it costs Americans at the pump and elsewhere.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg explained on Monday what you can do to avoid having to be concerned about the price of gas:

Pete Buttigieg: Upset with near-record gas prices? Too bad. Buy an electric vehicle. (The average cost of an electric vehicle is over $55,000) pic.twitter.com/VjBvhx4RGd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 7, 2022

Pete Buttigieg says you don't have to worry about energy prices if you buy an electric vehicle. Please help me make sense of this. pic.twitter.com/LctWgngsvB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 7, 2022

This administration is simply unbelievable.

Their twisted strategy is not going to work with the American people. — 🌞ForFreedom🌞 🇺🇸 (@suziejoh) March 7, 2022

Today in clown world – Pete Buttigieg tells struggling US citizens who are angry about soaring gas prices to buy overpriced electric cars.@FitzInfo @jntwyatt @KarenWinters3 @dexx731 @FeudalPup1 https://t.co/CachzlYsRY — Laurel Walton (@lkw1051) March 8, 2022

I cant anymore. The most delusional, out of touch ppl in the world https://t.co/EedAbyqngO — McMeowDynasty116 (@sportzguy116) March 8, 2022

If the Democrats don’t get wiped out in the November midterms as punishment for this brand of insanity we’re in even bigger trouble.

Coal powered modes of transportation. The wave of the future if we lived in the 1800’s https://t.co/7unSg8RkmF — Chad Mask (@chadmask_msu) March 7, 2022

Well, Biden does love his trains!

This is all so tone-deaf it feels like trolling at this point. https://t.co/533wWwOUTM — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 7, 2022

Just buy a $55k car you ignorant idiots!!! https://t.co/Lwz4g50poA — Paul The Book Guy Alves (@StarshipAlves) March 7, 2022

If we can’t afford $5 a gallon for gas, we most certainly cannot afford a $60,000 car!!! What an idiot!! https://t.co/2w4qIO8WEj — Medía :): THE DREAMING (@Aidemstarz) March 8, 2022

Yes the green czars really are this stupid… https://t.co/mYIQ0KpIyM — Cheryl #FreedomIsABadWord 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@cheryl1492) March 8, 2022

Or they think everybody else is stupid.

