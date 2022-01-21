Yesterday President Biden’s Twitter account shared a glowing assessment of his first year in office (it was glowing from all the gaslighting). That was followed up by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying Biden brought with him “one of the strongest periods of economic growth in decades.”

The Biden Cabinet member hot takes continue with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg offering up this assessment of Biden’s first year:

.@SecretaryPete: "In one year, this president was able to achieve things that would define the entire term of most American presidencies." pic.twitter.com/LjJEwpAx7l — The Hill (@thehill) January 21, 2022

“This president was able to achieve things that would define the entire term of most American presidencies”? That sentence has brought with it some bipartisan agreement, just not for the reason Biden and Buttigieg would like:

And none of them good. 😂 https://t.co/BhUZzakStj — Scott Young; OluKai Cowboy (@Scott_C_Young) January 21, 2022

Are you kidding? Joe has been incredible! Literally impossible for any other president to fit so many failures into one term, much less one year. https://t.co/BDZAyVUBQu — Banned in 3…2…1… (@ThenAtlasSpoke) January 21, 2022

Yeah, he's achieved a legacy that makes Jimmy Carter look like a goddamn political genius. https://t.co/1xLO8QPpAH — Unvaxxedistan (@unvaxxedistan) January 21, 2022

True! Can’t think of many presidents that have helped to created an even more divided America https://t.co/0IH3BVQduc — Joe Rhodes (@joerhodes28) January 21, 2022

He's not wrong. The Biden administration's first year has defined it as a disaster. https://t.co/SP4KuE4imT — Bacon & More 🇺🇸 (@BaconMore1) January 21, 2022

Most presidents don't F up in so many ways in 4 years as @POTUS did in one year. Correct https://t.co/wVW6UihTFW — BB (@BBinNWIndiana) January 21, 2022

So yes, Buttigieg made a good point. As for the rest of what he said in that interview…

April 1st? — One Man's Opinion (@1MansOpinionz) January 21, 2022

Yeah, moving ships 150 miles offshore and claiming the supply chain fiasco fixed was quite an accomplishment. — LGBFJB Republicanvet91 (@Republicanvet91) January 21, 2022

In just one year, Biden has achieved what no US president achieved before him – a lame duck status. Unprecedented. https://t.co/RxmPdDlZl4 — Miro Tokarczyk (@miroslavtok) January 21, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video