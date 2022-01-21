Yesterday President Biden’s Twitter account shared a glowing assessment of his first year in office (it was glowing from all the gaslighting). That was followed up by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying Biden brought with him “one of the strongest periods of economic growth in decades.”

The Biden Cabinet member hot takes continue with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg offering up this assessment of Biden’s first year:

“This president was able to achieve things that would define the entire term of most American presidencies”? That sentence has brought with it some bipartisan agreement, just not for the reason Biden and Buttigieg would like:

So yes, Buttigieg made a good point. As for the rest of what he said in that interview…

