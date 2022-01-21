Yesterday, President Biden marked the end of his first year in the White House with a super optimistic tweet that defies reality:

Not to be outdone, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also provided her assessment of the U.S. economy after one year of Joe Biden in the White House:

Just when you think they couldn’t dial the gaslighting up higher than eleven…

As usual, Americans are expected to believe claims from this administration over their lying eyes.

But remember, they did save us 16 cents on our 4th of July barbecues last year.

