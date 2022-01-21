Yesterday, President Biden marked the end of his first year in the White House with a super optimistic tweet that defies reality:
One year ago, we started to write an American story of hope, not fear.
Of unity, not division.
Of light, not darkness.
An American story of decency and dignity.
Of love and of healing.
Of greatness and of goodness.
May this be the story that continues to guide us forward.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2022
Not to be outdone, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also provided her assessment of the U.S. economy after one year of Joe Biden in the White House:
We’re experiencing a strong recovery right now, one of the strongest periods of economic growth in decades, but none of this was a given. It’s taken strategic action over the past year to make it happen.
I joined @CNBCClosingBell this afternoon to discuss. pic.twitter.com/Ywf5KAgKbn
— Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) January 20, 2022
Just when you think they couldn’t dial the gaslighting up higher than eleven…
Just when we thought you couldn't be less in tune with the poor and middle class
— Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) January 21, 2022
What world are you living in? Literally everything is more expensive, food and fuel especially. Families are hurting and struggling.
— Abigail Turner 🇺🇲✝️ (@aturner1776) January 21, 2022
There isn't a single person with a working brain that believes this. https://t.co/AXJDS3m496
— Zack Scheetz (@calax12) January 21, 2022
As usual, Americans are expected to believe claims from this administration over their lying eyes.
you must not buy your own groceries.
— evil minds plot destruction (@NewYearsDani) January 21, 2022
This woman used to chair the Federal Reserve. It's clear that she is a complete idiot. smh https://t.co/Snsp9pDwrU
— ScottAllanCole (@scottallancole) January 21, 2022
Yes, stagflation is completely amazing madam
— Finance Advisor (@Fynance_Advisor) January 20, 2022
There is no economic recovery. We’re drowning in inflation and short supplies. https://t.co/qwV1eQ1rvh
— Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) January 21, 2022
If by growth you mean a massive tumor that’s killing the patient…well yeah sure. https://t.co/IE13MpP7jU
— Derek (@DerektheSaxon) January 21, 2022
“Everything is fine.” https://t.co/Mu6au1TxtV pic.twitter.com/noOtWb1XTO
— Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) January 21, 2022
Baghdad Betty https://t.co/bU00O9Xqu0
— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 21, 2022
But remember, they did save us 16 cents on our 4th of July barbecues last year.
***
