We couldn’t help but feel kinda bad for Joe Biden when that guy responded to his innocuous “Merry Christmas” wishes with a wholly unnecessary “Let’s Go Brandon” signoff. It’s OK to turn it off sometimes, Jared, especially on Christmas.

That said, we had faith that it wouldn’t take very long for President Biden to remind us why there are still people using “Let’s Go Brandon” to register their immense dislike of him. And wouldn’t you know it, Uncle Joe came through in a big way:

When I took office, our economy was on the brink of collapse. Now, Americans have more money in their pockets than before the pandemic, and retail sales were up 8.5% compared to last holiday season. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 27, 2021

Would you care to show your work, Mr. President? Because we’re gonna need to see some support for your claims.

Imagine tweeting this with a straight face. https://t.co/R0atxXkRf5 — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 27, 2021

We can only assume that Joe Biden himself didn’t tweet it, because it doesn’t contain any sentences where the topic changes halfway through. Maybe it was Ron Klain! He’s kind of the de facto POTUS anyway.

But whoever tweeted it is speaking for the president and therefor lying on his behalf.

this is not accurate. the economy was already recovering when biden was inaugurated. it’s debatable that his policy made inflation worse on spending and supply chain issues. https://t.co/Z8NUpCcLE8 https://t.co/rMnr40Bg7F — kaitlin believes taiwan is a country (@thefactualprep) December 27, 2021

We’d definitely argue that.

Retail sales are up, but the economy was recovering in 2020, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/PJZKAHq19o — Logan Mohtashami (@LoganMohtashami) December 27, 2021

Say what you will about Donald Trump, but the recovery started while he was in the White House. And that was despite the efforts of Democrats to shut everything down knowing that it would gut the economy.

Joe Biden spent the campaign season railing against President Trump knowing full well — or at least surrounding himself with people knowing full well — that Trump was setting him up for success. And Biden has still managed to mess it up!

This is flatly untrue. Biden can argue he has made the economy better, but it was not on the brink of collapse on Jan 20th, 2021. The recession had officially ended. Unemployment had fallen from 14.8% to 6.3%, and real incomes were higher than pre-COVID levels. https://t.co/Sd0DHsdo81 — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) December 27, 2021

In fact, real disposable income was higher in December 2020 than it was in November 2021. Stimulus checks in Q1 helped to bolster savings, but the fact real aggregate income has fallen the past few months is why Americans have soured on Biden's economic stewardship. — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) December 27, 2021

Printing more money may have put more money in Americans’ pockets, but it’s nothing to celebrate. Because prices continue to rise, making everyone’s money worth less than it used to be. Salaries aren’t keeping up with inflation.

With inflation, no we don’t. https://t.co/dQ3sngM5yQ — Agustin Macias (@August_Macias) December 27, 2021

More money? What difference does it make with the amount of inflation? I’m getting less for my Dollar Joe. https://t.co/l876hofpmm — $lim (@CMGarrett44) December 27, 2021

And there are quite a few Americans who are going to be in for some shocking news when it comes time to file their income taxes and they realize that all the “free” money was just a loan and that the government expects to get paid back.

It’s actually incredibly disturbing how much of an effort the Biden administration puts into telling us that we’re doing great when we know for a fact that we’re not.

this is word for word an absolute untruth https://t.co/72e5FKG2FT — jake (@jacobfader) December 27, 2021

Joe Biden promised to shut down the virus, not the economy. And thus far, one could easily be forgiven for thinking that he fully intends to do the exact opposite.

All while telling us not to believe our own lying eyes.

Recommended Twitchy Video