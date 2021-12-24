We know it’s still pretty early in the day, but we’re wondering if maybe President Biden should go back to sleep. He may need to rest some more:

 

Oooooof.

Watch:

So, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em? Suppose that’s one way to respond to the “Let’s Go Brandon” contingent.

To be fair:

Awww.

Honestly, we have to give Joe Biden credit for taking it in stride (whether deliberately or by accident). Christmas really isn’t the best time to use euphemisms for “f*ck [insert name here.” We’re not sure what else Biden should have done.

It may have made for an entertaining moment but there’s something to be said for opting for the high road on Christmas, even if the object of your derision is Joe Biden.

Anyway, just to even things up a little:

Our presidents have given us some truly magical Christmas moments, haven’t they?

