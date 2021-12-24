We know it’s still pretty early in the day, but we’re wondering if maybe President Biden should go back to sleep. He may need to rest some more:

On a call with President Biden & First Lady Jill Biden intended for kids calling into NORAD to track Santa, a father ended the call by saying "Let's go Brandon," which is code for "F*** Joe Biden"

Biden replied, "Let's go Brandon, I agree." — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) December 24, 2021

Just now: While Biden and first lady were taking calls from the NORAD Tracks Santa program, a caller (a dad named Jared) ended the call with "Merry Christmas, and Let's Go Brandon." "Let's Go Brandon, I agree," Biden replied. — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) December 24, 2021

Oooooof.

Watch:

Father on call with Joe Biden: "Merry Christmas and let's go Brandon!" Biden: "Let's go Brandon, I agree." pic.twitter.com/nCEy1E9UiP — The First (@TheFirstonTV) December 24, 2021

CALLER: "Merry Christmas and Lets Go Brandon:" BIDEN: "Lets Go Brandon, I agree" pic.twitter.com/K8PpzceB3K — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 24, 2021

Joe Biden: "Let's go Brandon, I agree."pic.twitter.com/ddhuRy6Xfx — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 24, 2021

So, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em? Suppose that’s one way to respond to the “Let’s Go Brandon” contingent.

To be fair:

Biden had just wished the father & kids a Merry Christmas for what it's worth & spent time asking the kids what they wanted for Christmas — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) December 24, 2021

Awww.

Honestly, that's a good way to deflate the whole thing. Biden knew what he was doing. https://t.co/AoXerSE58S — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) December 24, 2021

Honestly, we have to give Joe Biden credit for taking it in stride (whether deliberately or by accident). Christmas really isn’t the best time to use euphemisms for “f*ck [insert name here.” We’re not sure what else Biden should have done.

It may have made for an entertaining moment but there’s something to be said for opting for the high road on Christmas, even if the object of your derision is Joe Biden.

Anyway, just to even things up a little:

In light of Biden saying "Let's Go Brandon," we can't forget about this gem…. https://t.co/xvmUwE0kg1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 24, 2021

Our presidents have given us some truly magical Christmas moments, haven’t they?

Recommended Twitchy Video