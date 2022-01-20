Thursday marked one year since President Biden took office, and Jen Psaki spent most of the day doing media hits trying to put a positive spin on things her boss said yesterday during his press conference.

As for Biden, his Twitter account marked the first year in office with a tweet that dials the gaslighting up to eleven:

One year ago, we started to write an American story of hope, not fear.

Of unity, not division.

Of light, not darkness. An American story of decency and dignity.

Of love and of healing.

Of greatness and of goodness. May this be the story that continues to guide us forward. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2022

Oh wow… where to begin!

This is almost Chauncey Gardiner level of vacuousness. 🙄 https://t.co/Q6N8iejSVN — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) January 20, 2022

This but the opposite https://t.co/NA3vhoXyEf — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) January 21, 2022

We could really feel the “unity” when Biden was in Georgia and likened anybody who opposed the so-called “voting rights” bill to segregationists (it’s worth noting that the names from history Biden gave were all Democrats).

You won’t secure the border. You took away our pipeline, but gave Putin the green light. You are responsible for the deaths of 13 soldiers in Afghanistan. You gifted billions of dollars worth of military equipment to the Taliban. You never had a plan to tackle COVID. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 20, 2022

It’s just such an optimistic-sounding tweet from the account of the president who not long ago told everybody to brace for a “winter of severe illness and death.”

You spent the last 6 months trying to get unvaccinated people fired. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 20, 2022

Your entire focus has been on division. All. Of. It. — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) January 20, 2022

This is the best misinformation tweet of the Day! https://t.co/RyJxZlyMqO — truthful sounds (@SoundsTruthful) January 20, 2022

Decency & dignity by leaving your people in Afghanistan? Good job 👏 👍 https://t.co/jZhi49Rd7d — Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) January 20, 2022

Leaning into stuff like this when things are so bad just doesn’t come across well. https://t.co/6l2iKUDL0T — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 20, 2022

At this point it’s obviously all they’ve got.

Country’s more divided than ever, bud. — The Beetus (@CashForBones) January 20, 2022

Digging deep after that performance yesterday… — Don Carter (@d1carter) January 20, 2022

Whoever tweeted that from the Biden account is working overtime laying it on thick.

You’ve done a fabulous job achieving the exact opposite. https://t.co/ftnrQ4WHo2 — Mark Hunter (@chimairamark) January 21, 2022

He attacks anyone that disagrees with him https://t.co/nCPQSmvjZ9 — Barb (@Jean010160) January 20, 2022

Weird how everything you've done has made our division worse. https://t.co/zniiB2lkKm — KatLadyNE (@KatLadyNE) January 21, 2022

Year two will likely bring little to change that.

