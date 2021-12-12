Politico’s Michael Stratford grabbed a screenshot from Cashten Buttigieg’s Instagram Stories where he “doesn’t appear to be a fan of the Biden admin’s plan to restart student loan payments next month”:

.@Chasten⁩ doesn’t appear to be a fan of the Biden admin’s plan to restart student loan payments next month: pic.twitter.com/1mXiUYBRnx — Michael Stratford (@mstratford) December 12, 2021

The struggle is real:

These are the guys who complained that they couldn’t afford rent in DC on Pete’s $220K salary (and all their money from writing books). A good reminder that the left’s “cancel student loan debt” goal would overwhelmingly help financially comfortable people. https://t.co/OnFsQqXY0o — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 12, 2021

Maybe tell them that repaying student loans is infrastructure?

I will never understand people who don't think they have to pay their loans. It truly says something about them – and it's not good. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 12, 2021

This shouldn’t be controversial!

If you borrow money, pay it back. Not controversial! https://t.co/ptZS4ETwuD — John Noonan (@noonanjo) December 12, 2021

Yep:

The spouse of a cabinet member, who makes about $200,000 a year, is complaining about repaying a loan he took out. When Democrats say “cancel student debt,” what they really mean is, force non-college degree workers to pay off loans taken out by the elite. https://t.co/p12KSN6JBG — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) December 12, 2021

And if only he knew someone to talk to about changing the policy. . .

If only he has access to leaders of the land who could change and influence policy. 💅🏾 — Parvesh Cheena 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️❤️🦓 (@Parvesh) December 12, 2021

