When he addressed the press and public yesterday morning on the energy crisis, President Biden — in addition to straight-up lying about his administration’s own leading role in the crisis — spilled the beans on the White House’s endgame when it comes to dealing with high gas prices:

There it is. Biden gives away the game: "It should motivate us to make the transition to clean energy…Loosening environmental regulations won't…lower energy prices…Transforming our economy to run on electric vehicles powered by clean energy…will help." pic.twitter.com/tS9GCfeTOK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 8, 2022

Biden only leaned into that harder last night on Twitter:

Loosening environmental regulations won’t lower prices. But transforming our economy to run on electric vehicles, powered by clean energy, will mean that no one will have to worry about gas prices. It will mean tyrants like Putin won’t be able to use fossil fuels as a weapon. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 9, 2022

Joe Biden and his administration don’t care about lowering gas prices. They don’t care about people who are already struggling to afford things like groceries also struggling to afford the gas they need to get to the grocery store. In the Biden administration’s mind, the energy crisis is a blessing, because it allows an ever-tightening grip on the American people’s lives and wallets.

A president who understood how Americans are hurting would — in theory, at least — stop and consider that the current strategy is not only not working, but is quite possibly making the situation exponentially worse.

Unfortunately, the president we’ve got is Joe Biden. So this is all he understands:

Pres. Biden asked what can be done about skyrocketing gas prices: "Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible." pic.twitter.com/kqqjx0A6YV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 8, 2022

Translation: “Won’t do much right now. Except blame Russia because I refuse to accept responsibility for the colossal mess I’ve made.”

Oh well. At least Biden’s staying on-brand:

The entire Biden Presidency: 1. Cause a problem

2. Deny there’s a problem

3. Finally admit there’s a problem, but blame someone else. Rinse and repeat https://t.co/e1V5YHSnB3 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 8, 2022

“Look, Fat. The buck stops somewhere else.”

