President Joe Biden addressed the press and the American people today to let everyone know that he’s got the high-energy-prices situation, which is definitely not his fault, totally under control. So don’t worry.

Oh, happy day! We’re saved! Problem solved!

In other words, putting the squeeze on Americans until they submit to buying electric vehicles they can’t afford is the solution to the high-gas-price problem.

How can we race toward anything if we can’t afford fuel for our cars? Not to worry! Biden reminded us that there’s not ackshually a ban on domestic drilling:

We should be honest about the facts. And we are being honest. It’s Joe Biden who’s lying.

The Biden administration has repeatedly pointed to the number of approved but untapped drilling permits on federal land when questioned about how U.S. production can rise, and what the federal government can do to help.

“There’s a fundamental misunderstanding of the administration as to how the process actually works,” [American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike] Sommers said in an interview on the sidelines of the conference.

“Just because you have a lease doesn’t mean there’s actually oil and gas in that lease, and there has to be a lot of development that occurs between the leasing and then ultimately permitting for that acreage to be productive,” he said. “I think that they’re purposefully misusing the facts here to advantage their position.”

And speaking of purposefully misusing facts to advantage their position, check out how Joe Biden is misusing the facts of our energy crisis to advantage his position:

What is truly self-evident is that Joe Biden has no qualms about using Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a shameless attempt to absolve himself of any responsibility, despite the indisputable fact that the bucks stop with him.

That f*ckin’ guy still had plenty more where that came from:

Come again?

Look at the gaslight. Look at it.

Joe Biden literally couldn’t wait to hold back domestic energy production as soon as he got sworn in.

Holding back domestic energy production has been a huge part of his presidential platform.

And we’re supposed to pretend that none of that happened. Forgive us if we’re not willing to pretend we’ve all suddenly come down with amnesia.

Where the hell are the fact-checkers on this? Joe Biden just served up a double whopper on a huge silver platter.

And after all that, after that entire spectacle … no questions. Not a single question taken:

One thing that’s already been made abundantly clear: Joe Biden is a garbage president and a garbage person, and if there’s any justice, November 2022 and November 2024 will be absolute bloodbaths for the Democratic Party.

