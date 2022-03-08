President Joe Biden addressed the press and the American people today to let everyone know that he’s got the high-energy-prices situation, which is definitely not his fault, totally under control. So don’t worry.

Today, I’m announcing that the United States is targeting a main artery of Russia’s economy. We are banning all imports of Russian oil and gas. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 8, 2022

Oh, happy day! We’re saved! Problem solved!

Biden says loosening environmental regs & pulling back on clean energy investment "will not lower energy prices for families." But subsidizing "electric vehicles powered by clean energy," he says "that will help." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 8, 2022

There it is. Biden gives away the game: "It should motivate us to make the transition to clean energy…Loosening environmental regulations won't…lower energy prices…Transforming our economy to run on electric vehicles powered by clean energy…will help." pic.twitter.com/tS9GCfeTOK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 8, 2022

In other words, putting the squeeze on Americans until they submit to buying electric vehicles they can’t afford is the solution to the high-gas-price problem.

Biden argues the high gas prices are the perfect opportunity to force people to buy electric cars: "It will make America a leader to exporting clean energy to countries all around the world. This is the goal we should be racing towards." pic.twitter.com/NmFk0o2uUf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 8, 2022

How can we race toward anything if we can’t afford fuel for our cars? Not to worry! Biden reminded us that there’s not ackshually a ban on domestic drilling:

Biden notes there are 9,000 leases for onshore drilling that are not being used by companies. “That’s their choice — we should be honest about the facts,” he says to critics who say Biden is stifling energy production. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 8, 2022

We should be honest about the facts. And we are being honest. It’s Joe Biden who’s lying.

Indeed, getting fossil fuel producers to take advantage of record energy prices is a true gordian knot. “I think that they’re purposefully misusing the facts here to advantage their position.” https://t.co/2rE097tC0F https://t.co/DdRJzXU9mu — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 8, 2022

More:

The Biden administration has repeatedly pointed to the number of approved but untapped drilling permits on federal land when questioned about how U.S. production can rise, and what the federal government can do to help. “There’s a fundamental misunderstanding of the administration as to how the process actually works,” [American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike] Sommers said in an interview on the sidelines of the conference. “Just because you have a lease doesn’t mean there’s actually oil and gas in that lease, and there has to be a lot of development that occurs between the leasing and then ultimately permitting for that acreage to be productive,” he said. “I think that they’re purposefully misusing the facts here to advantage their position.”

And speaking of purposefully misusing facts to advantage their position, check out how Joe Biden is misusing the facts of our energy crisis to advantage his position:

BIDEN: "Putin's war against the people of Ukraine is causing prices to rise…That is self-evident. But, but, but, it's no excuse to…exploit the situation or American consumers, exploit them…it's no time for profiteering or price gouging." pic.twitter.com/ciFSmFehEJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2022

What is truly self-evident is that Joe Biden has no qualms about using Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a shameless attempt to absolve himself of any responsibility, despite the indisputable fact that the bucks stop with him.

Lies lies lies. — Forrest Christenot (@drumcorpsminis) March 8, 2022

That f*ckin’ guy still had plenty more where that came from:

BIDEN: "It's simply not true that my administration or policies are holding back domestic energy production." pic.twitter.com/Eth8IuVhfp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2022

Come again?

PANTS ON FIRE: Biden says some high gas prices could be b/c of price-gouging & it's a lie to say he's stifled domestic energy. "It's no time for profiteering or price gauging…It's simply not true that my administration or policies are holding back domestic energy production." pic.twitter.com/PtJNHDufYy — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 8, 2022

Look at the gaslight. Look at it.

War is peace, ignorance is strength, freedom is slavery, and the Biden administration's policies are not holding back domestic energy production. https://t.co/946Exj0VYb — Big Brother (@Orwellian_Media) March 8, 2022

Joe Biden literally couldn’t wait to hold back domestic energy production as soon as he got sworn in.

REMINDER: This is what Joe Biden did on his first day in office. pic.twitter.com/l9xvCbrX42 — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) March 8, 2022

Holding back domestic energy production has been a huge part of his presidential platform.

And we’re supposed to pretend that none of that happened. Forgive us if we’re not willing to pretend we’ve all suddenly come down with amnesia.

Where the hell are the fact-checkers on this? Joe Biden just served up a double whopper on a huge silver platter.

And after all that, after that entire spectacle … no questions. Not a single question taken:

Biden takes no questions, saying that he knows "there's a lot of questions, but there's a lot more that has to be made clear…" pic.twitter.com/1aiVSFNRBs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2022

One thing that’s already been made abundantly clear: Joe Biden is a garbage president and a garbage person, and if there’s any justice, November 2022 and November 2024 will be absolute bloodbaths for the Democratic Party.

