As we told you Monday, teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly sounded a bit apocalyptic, which left many with questions about indoctrination:

'Where are the parents'? Greta Thunberg's 'disturbing' rant at UN Climate Action Summit suggests she's been thoroughly terrorized https://t.co/KnZH7rBWfy — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 23, 2019

”People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth.” Watch Greta Thunberg speak at the UN Monday morning. https://t.co/Akkxm9sXdr pic.twitter.com/ahHKlhbYaE — WIRED (@WIRED) September 23, 2019

Late Monday night, President Trump had a more optimistic take on Thunberg’s speech, in a sarcastic kinda way:

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Yeah, that’s not going to cause any head explosions, is it?

With this tweet, Trump is trying to change the diagnosis of those suffering from Stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) to having Stage 5 TDS. https://t.co/hLmm6xSL1F — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 24, 2019

That seems pretty much a certainty.

You can almost hear brains exploding in newsrooms across the country. https://t.co/o5P3GZiLSH — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) September 24, 2019

You really can.

***

