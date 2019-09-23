Earther, the environmental offshoot of Gizmodo, is calling this a “potentially world-changing climate complaint,” but to be honest, we’ve already seen “kids” grow into young adults while suing the government over climate change and it hasn’t done much.

This was back in 2017, and it doesn’t mention that the kids’ lawsuit initially targeted President Obama.

The kids suing Donald Trump over inaction on global warming are marching to the White House https://t.co/ddqJiH2bDZ pic.twitter.com/qoftGPAiNy — CNN International (@cnni) April 29, 2017

Now, following her disturbing appearance at the United Nations Monday, Thunberg and 15 other kids filed a complaint against five of the world’s major carbon polluters. If successful, “the United Nations would classify the climate crisis as a children’s rights crisis.”

Funny … the five countries named in the complaint — Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, and Turkey — don’t include China or India. Weird.

Gizmodo reports:

The suit, filed on behalf of the youth by the international law firm Hausfeld, contends that world governments are violating children’s rights under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The convention drafted in 1989 is the most-signed human rights treaty ever crafted and lays out the inalienable rights of children. They include among others, the right to life, health, and peace, all with special stipulations for indigenous groups.

This is a stunt designed to get slavering, uncritcal adulation from credulous saps. <checks byline> Mission accomplished. https://t.co/Jp8Se1ApgQ — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 23, 2019

Thunberg and her enablers may think this is a clever trick, but its likeliest outcome is undermining international law. Because if nations think international agreements can be gamed like this, they'll either ignore them or stop signing them at all. https://t.co/Jp8Se1ApgQ — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 23, 2019

They look like human shields. — Zombie Dachshund (@ZombieDachshund) September 23, 2019

Please bring back dodgeball….. — Charles B (@chazybenz) September 23, 2019

Also, it would appear that Thunberg has a protogé from Poland:

In her own words: why teen climate activist @AlexandriaV2005 is suing the world for violating her rights https://t.co/8OPt5vfJxh pic.twitter.com/uJeeYPZUux — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) September 23, 2019

In an exclusive sitdown with Earther, Villaseñor explained why she’s suing five of the world’s biggest carbon polluters, what brought her to activism, and her message to the rest of her generation: “We want you to go out and take action for your rights, too,” she told Earther. So, uh, go get it, teens.

Why? Because it's another stunt by the radical left who are ramping up their use of children to scare the world into handing over their freedom for big government socialism. — Georgia Conservative (@GeorgiaConsrv72) September 23, 2019

Yep. You’ll even notice that the #ShutDownDC protesters blocking intersections Monday said they aimed to “disrupt the systems that created and perpetuate the climate crisis”; i.e., capitalism.

And yeah, Thunberg just borrowed that “Antifascist All-Stars” T-shirt … the same one her mother and father were photographed wearing.

Related: