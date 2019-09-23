‘Climate change activists’ are going to try and #ShutDownDC today in order to disrupt the system that perpetuates the climate crisis.

In other words, out-of-work losers are dressing up in costumes, making stupid signs, dancing, and blocking intersections because THAT’LL show the man! THAT’LL stop the ice caps from melting!

#ShutDownDC aims to "disrupt the systems that created and perpetuate the climate crisis" and block key intersections across the city to disrupt traffic. https://t.co/T3mhQk1moi — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 23, 2019

Awwww, so they’re going over to China and India where the real climate problems exist, right?

From USA Today:

Activists calling for action on climate change were disrupting morning commutes across Washington, D.C., Monday morning, just days after hundreds of thousands demonstrated alongside school children for Global Climate Strike rallies. Shut Down D.C. aimed to “disrupt the systems that created and perpetuate the climate crisis” and block key intersections across the city to disrupt traffic. Before 8 a.m., major intersections like K and 16th Streets NW and New York Avenue at Florida Avenue NE and at North Capitol Street had been blocked by the protests.

*eye roll*

Nothing like making tens of thousands of cars idle in traffic to show you’re serious about fighting climate change. #ShutDownDC pic.twitter.com/8vwiOrXdY3 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 23, 2019

Imagine all of the emissions …

They’d be better off admitting they just wanted an excuse to dress up in silly costumes and act like morons for attention.

Look at this nonsense.

This will surely win hearts and minds. pic.twitter.com/nUCD3QMCpQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 23, 2019

Right? The girl in the bumblebee costume is pretty moving and WHOA NELLY, that guy dancing like a cheap stripper in the middle of the crosswalk is minimizing all of our carbon footprints or whatever all on his own. POWER TO THE PEOPLE BABY.

Lots of large 18-wheel trucks forced to just sit there and idle while millennials (and middle-aged protestors in costumes) dance in the streets about the climate. Galaxy brain stuff. https://t.co/ZgQbDeDVbE — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 23, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

But they’re doing something!

Happening Now: DC DSA and labor comrades demand climate action. Taking the street #ShutDownDC pic.twitter.com/mn2ASeyqoY — Metro DC DSA (@mdc_dsa) September 23, 2019

Take that capitalism!

Comrades?

Dude.

Climate strikers are trying to shut down infrastructure in DC by refusing to move, and laying down on vehicles blocking intersections while their supporters say its “unsafe” to tow them while they’re on it. You know what? Tow that shit. #ShutDownDC pic.twitter.com/iZe6s9cLjw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 23, 2019

Climate strikers are a bunch of fruitcakes. #ShutDownDC pic.twitter.com/nVNiIR8l9M — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 23, 2019

I’m in downtown DC where climate activists with Extinction Rebellion have blocked the intersection of K and 16th streets with a big sailboat that says “rebel for life.” @WTOP @WTOPtraffic #ShutDownDC pic.twitter.com/NWIO1aRvM3 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 23, 2019

That pink boat … really?

HA HA HA HA

This intersection one block north of the White House is entirely frozen. I’m witnessing a climate-themed, impromptu block party with masked “polar bears.” A few dozen police gathering nearby. #ShutDownDC pic.twitter.com/rZNoWZ78Yp — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 23, 2019

They so badly want to have a movement … it would be sad if it wasn’t so damn hilarious.

