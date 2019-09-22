Oh, look, Max Boot is whining about another Right-wing talking point aka a fact he can’t deal with. You’d think by now this guy would’ve figured out he’s not really making any friends on the Left and that every time he tweets this level of stupid he just gets worked but nope.

Maybe negative attention is his thing?

Hey, not judging.

A rightwing talking point I’m thoroughly sick of: that the desire to address climate change is a religion. Actually it’s an imperative based on the scientific consensus. The people who * deny * climate change are acting based on faith, not reason. https://t.co/fWTZ9z6Fsc — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) September 22, 2019

This guy.

Seriously.

That's a scary chart!

Can you scroll it left for me? — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) September 22, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Greta Thunburg’s signature line is “I want you to panic!” Totally not a cult. pic.twitter.com/88Kg2gJaMZ — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) September 22, 2019

We get it, he hates Trump so much it broke him but c’mon, dude … really?

Actually not like a religion, but more like Scientology. — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) September 22, 2019

Sort of like a cult.

I'm no scientist but looks like the line peaked in 2010 and is now trending back down. Also, that's an awfully short timeline considering the history of humans on the planet. Perhaps it would be worthwhile to include geological data for the over 6000 years of human civilization. — AlastorTheDamned 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@AlastorDamned) September 22, 2019

Max isn’t a scientist either.

There’s no consensus in science. — Dan-Yul-Son (@smats88) September 22, 2019

Science doesn’t care if you believe in it or not. — Anna, Oh (@50twocents) September 22, 2019

There’s that ‘scientific consensus ‘ talking point.

Hat Boy is getting lazy. — S. Harp (@SHarp60855846) September 22, 2019

One can agree climate is changing, but not on solutions. The left's view of climate change is a religion because they don't tolerate any but their way to solve the problem, to the extent there is one They permit buying of indulgences.

They encourage confession of climate "sins" — Paul Dzielinski (@Pdzielinski) September 22, 2019

Bingo.

Tell us AGAIN it’s not a religion, Max.

Nob.

