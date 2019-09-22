Oh, look, Max Boot is whining about another Right-wing talking point aka a fact he can’t deal with. You’d think by now this guy would’ve figured out he’s not really making any friends on the Left and that every time he tweets this level of stupid he just gets worked but nope.

Maybe negative attention is his thing?

Hey, not judging.

This guy.

Seriously.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Trending

We get it, he hates Trump so much it broke him but c’mon, dude … really?

Sort of like a cult.

Max isn’t a scientist either.

Bingo.

Tell us AGAIN it’s not a religion, Max.

Nob.

Related:

Woke or INCEL? SJW sweetheart Saira Rao calls white women the greatest villains of ALL TIME and HOO-BOY look at that blowback

‘You corrupt LOSERS’: Nick Searcy isn’t having ANY of David Axelrod’s lame attempt to cover for Biden’s Ukraine ‘problem’

SHAMEFUL: Ashe Schow busts PhD candidate in ‘gender inequality’ for claim that accusing innocent men of rape doesn’t ruin their lives

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeCultMax Bootreligionright wingers