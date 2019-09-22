Seeing any Democrat complain about Trump trying to push conspiracy theories could well be the most ironic and pathetic thing we see these days on Twitter.

And that’s saying a lot.

Did David Axelrod really think this was smart to tweet? Maybe he missed it but the Left has spent the last three years pretending Putin voted for Trump and magically made him our president.

Take a look:

It also obvious that with this Biden attack, @realDonaldTrump is trying to launch and give life to another conspiracy theory, like Birtherism, Uranium One and other phony memes that jave always been a go-to in his political toolbox and reliable red meat for right-wing media. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 21, 2019

Red-meat for the right-wing media.

RIGHT DAVE. It’s SO obvious.

Nick Searcy unloaded on him:

Biden bragged about it, @davidaxelrod. You corrupt losers are utterly shameless. https://t.co/kLpVVZBjtq — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 21, 2019

There is a video of Biden bragging about it but yeah, the right totally made this whole thing up.

There is video of Joe Biden admitting what you are calling a conspiracy. — Ginny (@ginkates) September 21, 2019

See, we didn’t even make that up.

Told him.

Biden BRAGGED about it and the timeframe is a textbook quid pro quo. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) September 21, 2019

Biden bragged about bullying the company that fired his son from his no-show job. Just how is #UraniumOne a conspiracy theory? It is fact. — Gary HokieHawk (@grsvt81) September 21, 2019

This Biden thing is not birtherism. That's actually rather repugnant to suggest. This whole Hunter / Dad thing smells. Is it worse than a stink, I don't know, but there is substance to this. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) September 21, 2019

He openly admitted to committing a felony, on the record. If that's what you consider a conspiracy theory, then you're a partisan hack. So… Since you're so hip to blame the right for this, who on the right forced Joe Biden to extort the Ukraine? I'll wait. — Conservative Welder 🇺🇸 (@jvonmuenster) September 21, 2019

You mean like the phony Russia conspiracy theory? — Seriously Dog (@SrslyDog) September 21, 2019

Hello pot, have you met our friend kettle?

Hey Fredo (@ChrisCuomo) @RudyGiuliani is right. Biden: “I looked at them and said, ‘If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money" pic.twitter.com/dOSoUwHBfA — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 20, 2019

Total conspiracy theory.

Total.

Related:

SHAMEFUL: Ashe Schow busts PhD candidate in ‘gender inequality’ for claim that accusing innocent men of rape doesn’t ruin their lives

‘I’m SOOO sorry this is happening to you’: Seth MacFarlane’s attempt to school Trump on grammar does NOT end well for him

Let them FIGHT! AOC calls Dems a BIGGER national scandal than Trump and blue-check Lefties (Vox’s Aaron Rupar!) flip OUT