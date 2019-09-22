Seeing any Democrat complain about Trump trying to push conspiracy theories could well be the most ironic and pathetic thing we see these days on Twitter.

And that’s saying a lot.

Did David Axelrod really think this was smart to tweet? Maybe he missed it but the Left has spent the last three years pretending Putin voted for Trump and magically made him our president.

Take a look:

Red-meat for the right-wing media.

RIGHT DAVE. It’s SO obvious.

Nick Searcy unloaded on him:

There is a video of Biden bragging about it but yeah, the right totally made this whole thing up.

Trending

See, we didn’t even make that up.

Told him.

Hello pot, have you met our friend kettle?

Total conspiracy theory.

Total.

