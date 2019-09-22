Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went after Democrats for not impeaching Trump and managed to tick off lots and lots of blue checks. Twitter really is a lot of fun sometimes … it’s rare, but when it happens it is freakin’ sweet.

And it happened with this tweet from our favorite brainchild and yours, AOC:

At this point, the bigger national scandal isn’t the president’s lawbreaking behavior – it is the Democratic Party’s refusal to impeach him for it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 22, 2019

Is this a passive-aggressive dig at Nancy Pelosi or is she really and truly going after her own party?

Maybe a little bit of both.

James Fallows, a blue-check writer of sorts, disagreed with the Socialist Democratic Darling:

IMO, this is “false equivalence” of its own sort. What Trump is doing remains objectively the biggest threat, scandal, and problem. Second-ranking: the silent acquiescence of the GOP Senate. Then: it’s time for House to act. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) September 22, 2019

ORANGE MAN BAD.

She responded:

It is one thing for a sitting president to break the law. It’s another to let him. The integrity of our democracy isn’t threatened when a president breaks the law. It‘s threatened when we do nothing about it. The GOP’s silence & refusal to act shouldn’t be a surprise. Ours is. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 22, 2019

Oof.

You tell ’em, AOC.

Heh.

Guess how this went over? Just guess.

Democracy is actually under threat when the president breaks the law. And by saying Democrats are *worse* than Republicans, you may be exacerbating the problem If you want impeachment, advocate for the votes. Raise money for vulnerable moderates. Encourage people to vote him out — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) September 22, 2019

A Leftist with common sense is sort of like a unicorn.

Even Vox’s Aaron Rupar tried mansplaining to AOC why she was wrong …

Rethink this — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2019

Sexist, right?

She’s right though. — DintMentalFloss (@DintMentalFloss) September 22, 2019

She’s not. Trump and his Republican enablers are clearly bigger scandals. Mitch McConnell is not going to remove Trump from office — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2019

SOOO sexist.

Hilarious.

Told you guys.

Impeachment is not like a light switch. In case you missed it, there are impeachment hearings in progress. I would also like to point out that Contempt of Congress is not the same as Contempt of Court. When is someone going to hold the GOP responsible ?? — Elizabeth Zinkann (@equillink) September 22, 2019

This is why voting blue no matter who is a horrible philosophy. It leads to corporate politicians protecting the status quo. Like how Pelosi is protecting Trump. We need REAL leftists! — 🌹Charlie In A Box : Squad Member🌹 (@CharliePKane) September 22, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

*gasps*

HAAAAAA HAAAA HA HA HA HA

*gasps again*

Real Leftists. Boy HOWDY that’s hilarious.

Oof. @AOC This take ain’t it. You’re a member of @HouseDemocrats, speak to members who haven’t committed to impeachment and ask them why they haven’t. Ask if they’re worried about re-election or losing The House in 2020. Help @SpeakerPelosi whip votes. — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) September 22, 2019

But don’t worry, David Leavitt (you know, the guy who made a joke after a horrific terror attack that killed a bunch of young people) had AOC’s back.

This — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) September 22, 2019

Aunt Nancy is either a collaborator or they have something on her like they do dear Lindsey. — Charles Evans (@banditref) September 22, 2019

They’re just a mess, folks.

Thank you for helping America to wake up and vote for Trump in 2020 👍 — Manko San (@SanManko) September 22, 2019

One might even say they are their own worst enemy.

Luckily, a few folks who lean Right showed up to support AOC’s efforts.

@SpeakerPelosi has betrayed the nation. She must be impeached. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) September 22, 2019

WE MUST IMPEACH @SpeakerPelosi

WE MUST ACT NOW

ENOUGH COWARDICE — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) September 22, 2019

ACT NOW! IMPEACH PELOSI!

