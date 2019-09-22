Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went after Democrats for not impeaching Trump and managed to tick off lots and lots of blue checks. Twitter really is a lot of fun sometimes … it’s rare, but when it happens it is freakin’ sweet.

And it happened with this tweet from our favorite brainchild and yours, AOC:

Is this a passive-aggressive dig at Nancy Pelosi or is she really and truly going after her own party?

Maybe a little bit of both.

James Fallows, a blue-check writer of sorts, disagreed with the Socialist Democratic Darling:

ORANGE MAN BAD.

She responded:

Oof.

You tell ’em, AOC.

Trending

Heh.

Guess how this went over? Just guess.

A Leftist with common sense is sort of like a unicorn.

Even Vox’s Aaron Rupar tried mansplaining to AOC why she was wrong …

Sexist, right?

SOOO sexist.

Hilarious.

Told you guys.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

*gasps*

HAAAAAA HAAAA HA HA HA HA

*gasps again*

Real Leftists. Boy HOWDY that’s hilarious.

But don’t worry, David Leavitt (you know, the guy who made a joke after a horrific terror attack that killed a bunch of young people) had AOC’s back.

They’re just a mess, folks.

One might even say they are their own worst enemy.

Luckily, a few folks who lean Right showed up to support AOC’s efforts.

ACT NOW! IMPEACH PELOSI!

Related:

‘Absolutely DESPICABLE’: Candace Owens calls down the THUNDER on white liberals trying to explain racism to HER in hearing (watch)

Peter Suderman’s thread about media reporting on Trump doing some THING without knowing what that THING is wins Twitter

‘It’s always politics over sound policy’: Doug Collins uses Jerry Nadler’s tweet on #HR1 to make a FOOL of him once again and LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCDemocratsimpeachmentTrump