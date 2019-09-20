As Twitchy reported on Thursday, Rep. Jerry Nadler was so upset with the whooping he took from Rep. Doug Collins on Tuesday during an oversight committee meeting that he took to Twitter to try a pathetic and quite honestly desperate dunk on his fellow representative.

Which did not go well for our favorite outrage gnome.

Here’s his tweet:

Sad, right?

Welp, Doug responded and as you’ve likely come to expect from the rep from Georgia, he dropped Jerry:

Trending

Ouch.

If only there was video of Jerry’s face when he read this tweet. We’d like to think it would look a little bit like this:

Heh.

We do NOT want our elections federalized and truly, if Democrats thought they wouldn’t have some sort of advantage here they’d never push for so-called ‘election security.’ Hell, they still claim Voter ID is racist …

No doubt from what we’ve seen, Doug will.

Related:

Dude, read a BOOK: Andy Richter gets more than he bargains for when challenging Conservatives on the Electoral College

‘I’ll pray for your family’: ‘Prophet’ Victor Berger IV learns the hard way why you NEVER bring a knife to a gunfight with Greg Gutfeld

‘They LOST the battle’: Peggy Noonan triggers #MeToo with piece on why they’re REALLY targeting Kavanaugh

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #HR1Doug CollinsimpeachmentJerry NadlerRussiaTrump