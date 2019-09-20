As Twitchy reported on Thursday, Rep. Jerry Nadler was so upset with the whooping he took from Rep. Doug Collins on Tuesday during an oversight committee meeting that he took to Twitter to try a pathetic and quite honestly desperate dunk on his fellow representative.

Which did not go well for our favorite outrage gnome.

Here’s his tweet:

The bill was called #HR1, @RepDougCollins. You voted against it. But ask @senatemajldr McConnell if he will support it since we are all in agreement on the need for election security. https://t.co/5K8q8MvGik — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) September 18, 2019

Sad, right?

Welp, Doug responded and as you’ve likely come to expect from the rep from Georgia, he dropped Jerry:

#HR1 would federalize elections and bankroll Democrat candidates. If you support real election security, why won’t you allow us to vote on the DETER Act and Defending the Integrity of Voting Systems Act? Once again, it’s politics over sound policy. https://t.co/QiUUuJG8Z4 — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) September 19, 2019

Ouch.

If only there was video of Jerry’s face when he read this tweet. We’d like to think it would look a little bit like this:

Heh.

Keep @RepJerryNadler's hands off my ballot. I'm not paying for his campaign either. — Tonya still @watchingfoxes (@tonya_still) September 19, 2019

I don’t trust ANYTHING Nadler endorses. He has no understanding of the Constitution he took an oath to defend. Thank you, Representative Collins, for remaining faithful to your oath, your country and to all Americans!! — Sue Diederich (@ESH_GrannySue) September 20, 2019

HR 1 is Democratic control of elections. No way. Awful bill that sounds like should be a good thing. The devil is on the details — Illinois is broke and corrupt (@IsIllinois) September 19, 2019

We do NOT want our elections federalized and truly, if Democrats thought they wouldn’t have some sort of advantage here they’d never push for so-called ‘election security.’ Hell, they still claim Voter ID is racist …

No doubt from what we’ve seen, Doug will.

