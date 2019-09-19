As Twitchy readers know, Rep. Doug Collins really and truly made Rep. Jerry Nadler look like a big ol’ pile of stupid during Tuesday’s one-millionth oversight committee hearing. Collins spoke about the show Democrats keep putting on that’s really just an attempt to appease their liberal base so they can pretend they’re going to get Trump here soon.

Seems Nadler didn’t like being whooped up on … ha.

The bill was called #HR1, @RepDougCollins. You voted against it. But ask @senatemajldr McConnell if he will support it since we are all in agreement on the need for election security. https://t.co/5K8q8MvGik — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) September 18, 2019

Poor Jerry.

We suppose if we had to wear our belt up around our necks we’d be fussy too.

Oh, and if you think Jerry’s tweet is pathetic just take a look at the replies:

Typical of the new republican party or the Trump Nationalist Party. Throw rocks at everything the Dems propose to protect elections or even protect people from assault weapons, but never actually propose or do anything other than blame others! — Todd Weiler (@taweiler) September 18, 2019

Trump Nationalist Party.

That’s a new one.

Honesty and reality are simply irrelevant when your goal is only to attack the other side. Republicans don't want election security. They just want to loudly and self-righteously claim they do, and that the lack of it is not their fault. A whole party of big fat liars. — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) September 19, 2019

Democrats accusing Republicans of not wanting election security when they fight so hard against Voter ID.

Adorable.

We don't THINK the President look bad, we KNOW POTUS is bad! But what's is getting the American people in a twist is ALL these puppets who defend his erroneous behavior and remarks, not to mention, defending OVER 14,000 lies to date and counting. — Kenneth L. Farmer Sr. (@KennethLFarmer3) September 18, 2019

Good gravy these people are melodramatic.

It’s gotta be exhausting being this angry and outraged all of the time.

Doug Collins is a clown!

He shouldn't be anywhere near Capitol Hill! — Deborah A. Beard (@dadamsbeard) September 18, 2019

Collins belongs behind bars with Trump and the rest of the corrupt republicans. — Oliver G. Hardley (@oliverg2014) September 18, 2019

Don’t laugh, they really believe this crap.

Collins and McConnell are Russian Assets. They vote against anything that might protect the USA.

They are #Traitors — Todd Taulman (@TATPhotography) September 18, 2019

All they had to do was not be crazy.

