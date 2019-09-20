It’s been quite some time since Andy Richter made our radar which means he’s not been tweeting overly stupid stuff OR we just kinda sorta forgot he was on Twitter.

Probably more of the latter considering he sent this winner of a tweet out yesterday …

“If you abolish the EC people in rural areas will be overruled by people in cities.” Yes, that’s how one person/one vote works. You’re also arguing that laws should favor where most of the voters DON’T live, and that is some self-serving non-democratic horseshit right there. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 19, 2019

Andy, this tweet is so uninformed and WRONG we’re really not sure where to begin.

Holy crap.

Those daggum ‘rural’ people and their whole not wanting to be ruled by the urban elites thing … the nerve.

Maybe you should put up candidates that can win elections under the carefully designed rules that our nation has had for 250 years. For starters, she should have campaigned in Wisconsin. — GayP*triot (@AmericanHomocon) September 20, 2019

Note, Democrats were AOK with the EC as long as they were winning.

"Republics. What are they good for? Absolutely Nothing…" ~ Andy Richter — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) September 20, 2019

So ridiculously clueless.

Please go back and reread, for comprehension, this time, a high school civics textbook, including the constitution. There are specific reasons why the congress is apportioned as it is and why we have the EC.

By the way, we are not a democracy. Read to learn. — karenWV (@kelsieA67) September 20, 2019

It's pretty simple, unless you're a bedwetting sore looser. — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) September 20, 2019

Hrm, is Andy trying to tell us something?

Each state is sovereign. That’s what a “state” is. In order to function as a collective, the framers developed a system in which each sovereign state would be represented in a “Republic”. We are not a direct democracy. Never have been. — Brett Powell (@BCPKeyslife) September 20, 2019

It’s as if people like Andy cannot grasp how the Electoral College actually works and why the Founding Fathers put it in place. That or they simply don’t want to get it.

pic.twitter.com/kGFHU3Yrey — Every Cow Fart Is A Policy Failure (@jer2911tx) September 20, 2019

Democracy…. as you describe it… is a brutal mob rule government… and that reinforces the need for the Electoral College, which prevents the fascist mob from gaining power — Rocky Mountain Way (@FilthPigPDX) September 20, 2019

Hey Andy, it's called the United what of America? — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) September 20, 2019

Ok, someone break out the puppets and crayons.

