Holy CRAP, how did we miss this?!

This editor blames all of the idiots pushing that awful Kavanaugh hit-piece from the New York Times.

This back and forth between Greg Gutfeld and ‘Prophet Victor Berger IV’ (whoever the Hell that is) is pretty damn epic … unless you’re this angry Victor person.

Look at THIS:

“How many stories are wrong? Almost all of the stories the New York Times has done are inaccurate and wrong.” @greggutfeld The New York Times should close its doors and throw away the keys. The women mentioned in the Kavanaugh story said she didn’t even remember the event. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

Pretty cool of Trump to give props to Greg Gutfeld, eh? But for some reason, this made Vic sorta cranky.

Congrats to @greggutfeld. Proud of yourself? Way to go, man. — Prophet Victor Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) September 17, 2019

i'm eternally grateful you think of me more than i think of you. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) September 17, 2019

You’d think by NOW they’d have figured out not to argue with Greg but oh no.

Haha well it’s just a shame to see the gross stuff you have to do for this job. I couldn’t do it. Praying for you. — Prophet Victor Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) September 17, 2019

The President complimented you! Why don’t you retweet it?? Isn’t that a huge honor? — Prophet Victor Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) September 17, 2019

i'm working on today's show. what are you doing? — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) September 17, 2019

Sitting on Twitter making a doorknob of himself.

Oooh, what a toughie.

anything other than helping trump stay in power? well, i'd dispute that. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) September 17, 2019

Who is Trump thanking on Twitter, Greg? What happened to you, man? You used to call out bullshit. You’re going to have to live with this long after he’s gone. People aren’t going to just forget. — Prophet Victor Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) September 17, 2019

Crap.

Like.

This.

Is.

Why.

Trump.

Won.

I'd hope they won't: My work is great! Counting on a dark outcome for me to validate your persistent emotional torment is a loser's game. Your family deserves more than you pondering me. Find something positive to focus on beyond me. I'm trying to help you. https://t.co/tBqFwNXft5 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) September 18, 2019

Ouch.

Awww @greggutfeld’s feelings are hurt. Behind the scenes, he hates Trump, yet on TV every day he defends & makes light of all the evil things he & the GOP do for a paycheck. At least MY kids won’t be ashamed when they ask me what I stood for throughout the Trump era. https://t.co/NFzqh6ryr0 — Prophet Victor Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) September 18, 2019

This can’t be a real person, right?

no feelings hurt here, champ – its your self-reflection masquerading as mind reading – borne from a failed emotional response. happy to chat about real stuff but you're in a bitter place – disturbing even to your kids. have a good night. i'll pray for your family. https://t.co/u1EQka0C2T — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) September 18, 2019

And mic drop.

Related:

‘Substituting fairness for God’: Dan McLaughlin’s thread on legitimate political power kneecaps Democrats’ whole platform

‘They LOST the battle’: Peggy Noonan triggers #MeToo with piece on why they’re REALLY targeting Kavanaugh

So very CLUELESS: AOC ties denying DC statehood to racism and earns herself ANOTHER civics lesson (that she’ll totally ignore)