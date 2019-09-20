Candace Owens all but spit FIRE earlier today discussing real threats to the black community, especially after she was lectured by two white liberal women about what racism supposedly really looks like.

Because, you know, the nice, smart, white ladies would know best, right?

Watch this.

Today in Congress: Two white women explain to a black woman what the real threats to black people are. @RealCandaceO was having none of it. 🔥🔥🔥 👀 pic.twitter.com/bl4dXtLOhf — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) September 20, 2019

Admit it, you pumped your fist a little.

Made-up professor @kathleen_belew made the SEVERE error today of personally attacking me at a hearing on White Supremacy.

Let what happened next serve as a warning to every virtue-signaling, white liberal in America: Black America is DONE being used as an election-cycle prop. https://t.co/qh6EeVwen6 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 20, 2019

And if you look closely you can see Jim Jordan smiling at the end.

She just nailed this, especially the ‘inspirations’ for the gunman’s manifesto that she lists succinctly … we had no idea about the dragon thing. Wow.

That was masterful. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 20, 2019

Controlled anger is so boss.

Truly.

And we get it, Democrats are really, really, REALLY trying to make white nationalism a ‘thing’ so they can blame Trump for it for the upcoming campaign but c’mon already with this crap.

NOBODY says it like @RealCandaceO. — 7BlackLabs (@7blacklabs) September 20, 2019

True.

@Jim_Jordan's face at the end… he was enjoying this too much. — Brandon Cox (@bjcox21) September 20, 2019

See?! We noticed that too.

I was waiting to hear a “hallelujah!” at the end, but it doesn’t look like anyone else in that room was alive. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) September 20, 2019

Fine, we’ll give her one.

HALLELUJAH!

