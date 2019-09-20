Writer for ‘Reason’ Peter Suderman summed up how the media has responded not only to the #WhistlerBlowerGate (yeah, that’s a thing today) but to most any and all stories that MIGHT be something important and COULD possibly hurt Trump and get him impeached.

Mocking the media for acting like there is a story there when there may not be … this thread is a great read.

Enjoy.

A thing happened, they’re not clear what, or who, or why but hey … there’s a story because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Or something.

CNN has created an entire brand around this very thing.

And will this be the thing that finally gets Trump IMPEACHED?!

Heh.

Hoo boy.

Excuse us, we were told there would be no math.

In a nutshell.

