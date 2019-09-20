Writer for ‘Reason’ Peter Suderman summed up how the media has responded not only to the #WhistlerBlowerGate (yeah, that’s a thing today) but to most any and all stories that MIGHT be something important and COULD possibly hurt Trump and get him impeached.

Mocking the media for acting like there is a story there when there may not be … this thread is a great read.

Enjoy.

So, a thing happened, and Trump was involved, and apparently so was a foreign leader, and someone in the natsec field became upset. But it's not clear what happened, or who the foreign leader was, or who is upset, or why? — Peter Suderman (@petersuderman) September 20, 2019

A thing happened, they’re not clear what, or who, or why but hey … there’s a story because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Or something.

I have so many questions. Among them: How, exactly, do you do a cable news segment on this? — Peter Suderman (@petersuderman) September 20, 2019

CNN has created an entire brand around this very thing.

HOST: So, Trump reportedly did something. Unclear what. GUEST: You know, the thing about Trump is, he's been doing things for years. HOST: But this particular thing, that we know nothing about… GUEST 2: The real question is: What is knowledge anyway? — Peter Suderman (@petersuderman) September 20, 2019

And will this be the thing that finally gets Trump IMPEACHED?!

This is the test that will divide the pros from the amateurs: Can you get through an entire segment in which not only you don't know anything, but neither does the host or fellow guests, because there is, so far, nothing to know? — Peter Suderman (@petersuderman) September 20, 2019

Heh.

This appears to offer some significant clues:https://t.co/2PdJugprty — Peter Suderman (@petersuderman) September 20, 2019

Hoo boy.

This works as a calculus function actually, I think. — ıllıllı 𝕍𝕚𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕟𝕥 ıllıllı (@slatermaus) September 20, 2019

Excuse us, we were told there would be no math.

That sums it up! — GayP*triot (@AmericanHomocon) September 20, 2019

In a nutshell.

Related:

‘It’s always politics over sound policy’: Doug Collins uses Jerry Nadler’s tweet on #HR1 to make a FOOL of him once again and LOL

Dude, read a BOOK: Andy Richter gets more than he bargains for when challenging Conservatives on the Electoral College

‘I’ll pray for your family’: ‘Prophet’ Victor Berger IV learns the hard way why you NEVER bring a knife to a gunfight with Greg Gutfeld