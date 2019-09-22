For whatever reason, Seth MacFarlane thought it was a good idea to play ‘grammar Nazi’ with Donald Trump.

Because, you know, usually Trump’s tweets are perfect and completely error-free … OH WAIT.

What a lazy and quite frankly sad attempt at a dunk, Seth.

Eh, really Seth?

What about Family Guy? Isn’t that two nouns? Should we add an ‘ic’ to the end of Family to make it a true modifier?

Dude.

We too hope that Seth is able to go on.

Trending

Hrm, good question.

That works!

Oof.

Joke?! What is this thing you call a joke!?

Womp-womp.

Related:

Let them FIGHT! AOC calls Dems a BIGGER national scandal than Trump and blue-check Lefties (Vox’s Aaron Rupar!) flip OUT

‘Absolutely DESPICABLE’: Candace Owens calls down the THUNDER on white liberals trying to explain racism to HER in hearing (watch)

Peter Suderman’s thread about media reporting on Trump doing some THING without knowing what that THING is wins Twitter

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: grammarnounsSeth MacFarlaneTrump