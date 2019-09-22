For whatever reason, Seth MacFarlane thought it was a good idea to play ‘grammar Nazi’ with Donald Trump.

Because, you know, usually Trump’s tweets are perfect and completely error-free … OH WAIT.

What a lazy and quite frankly sad attempt at a dunk, Seth.

Someone please inform Trump that it’s “The Democratic Party”, not “The Democrat Party.” When a word modifies a noun, it’s an adjective, not another noun. It’s enough that we have to suffer meat-headed governance, let’s try and curb the meat-headed grammar. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 21, 2019

Eh, really Seth?

What about Family Guy? Isn’t that two nouns? Should we add an ‘ic’ to the end of Family to make it a true modifier?

Dude.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you — Hey, guys (@jtLOL) September 21, 2019

We too hope that Seth is able to go on.

There is nothing democratic about a crooked primary system that installed Hillary as the candidate — Beto ain't taking my guns (@Red_Eye_Robot) September 21, 2019

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. — Lizzy Lou Who🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) September 21, 2019

So, would it then me "the Moronic Seth MacFarlane* or" the Moron Seth MacFarlane"? — Jim Madsen 🇺🇸 (@madsenjim) September 22, 2019

Hrm, good question.

We can make it simple and just call it "the Lunatic Party". — Jack Herman (@Jack_Ham79) September 21, 2019

That works!

You are quite wrong in that the Democrat's party is actually less democratic in their primaries.

The party he is referring to is the Democrat party.

They are not as democratic as the Republican Party.

Orwellian.

Pigs* are more equal with the Democrats.

.

*super delegates. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) September 21, 2019

Oof.

Sending thoughts & prayers, you poor thing. — Pixie 🇺🇸 SugarStraw (@pixiejss) September 21, 2019

Calm down, Peter. — Patrick 🇺🇸 (@batman1793) September 21, 2019

It’s a Limbaugh joke, Seth. Lighten up man. — Call Me Deacon Blues (@JSCDad) September 21, 2019

Joke?! What is this thing you call a joke!?

You're not as cool as you think you are. — ask the NSA: I made Fetch happen. (@ImDudeLiberty) September 21, 2019

I guess you never heard of Noun adjuncts. https://t.co/SBV7vKPeJA — Cincy Browncoat Living In Clown World (@cincy_browncoat) September 22, 2019

Womp-womp.

Related:

Let them FIGHT! AOC calls Dems a BIGGER national scandal than Trump and blue-check Lefties (Vox’s Aaron Rupar!) flip OUT

‘Absolutely DESPICABLE’: Candace Owens calls down the THUNDER on white liberals trying to explain racism to HER in hearing (watch)

Peter Suderman’s thread about media reporting on Trump doing some THING without knowing what that THING is wins Twitter