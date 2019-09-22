According to her bio, Nicole Bedera is a Sociology PhD candidate at the University of Michigan studying sexual violence, masculinity, and gender inequality. If that doesn’t scream future Starbucks barista nothing does … but we digress.

Bedera wrote an entire thread on her dissertation basically claiming it’s not a big deal for innocent men to be accused of rape.

Don’t make that face, it’s not our dissertation.

She never found any evidence of ruined lives.

Huh.

Maybe she didn’t look hard enough:

Trending

But yeah, no lives ruined.

Oof.

She likely didn’t want to find evidence so magically she didn’t.

Funny how that works out.

Related:

‘I’m SOOO sorry this is happening to you’: Seth MacFarlane’s attempt to school Trump on grammar does NOT end well for him

Let them FIGHT! AOC calls Dems a BIGGER national scandal than Trump and blue-check Lefties (Vox’s Aaron Rupar!) flip OUT

‘Absolutely DESPICABLE’: Candace Owens calls down the THUNDER on white liberals trying to explain racism to HER in hearing (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ashe Schowrapesexual assault