According to her bio, Nicole Bedera is a Sociology PhD candidate at the University of Michigan studying sexual violence, masculinity, and gender inequality. If that doesn’t scream future Starbucks barista nothing does … but we digress.

Bedera wrote an entire thread on her dissertation basically claiming it’s not a big deal for innocent men to be accused of rape.

Don’t make that face, it’s not our dissertation.

As part of my dissertation, I set out to gather evidence of whether or not men accused of rape really had their "lives ruined." I never found any evidence of a ruined life. But I heard a lot of stories from survivors about overwhelming trauma, including a lot of suicide attempts. — Nicole Bedera (@NBedera) September 18, 2019

She never found any evidence of ruined lives.

Huh.

Maybe she didn’t look hard enough:

Hundreds of young men wrongly accused are in therapy for trauma. Many have contemplated or attempted suicide. Some have actually completed suicide. Jay Cheshire (in UK) hanged himself after a false accusation. A year later his mother hanged herself. But yeah, no lives ruined. https://t.co/2RuMZRwOFN — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) September 21, 2019

But yeah, no lives ruined.

The idea that false accusations don't have a major impact on someone's life is insane. No one that is an even semi-competent and honest researcher could possibly end up with that conclusion. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 22, 2019

The only reason these monsters support false rape allegations so aggressively is that they’re usually against affluent white men. — Randy Treibel (@therealrainfall) September 22, 2019

I guess she didn't look very hard. — Michael Dorstewitz (@MikeDorstewitz) September 22, 2019

Her indoctrination gets worse https://t.co/TJASHMFK2J — Papa Guz🇺🇸🇬🇺 (@papa_guz) September 22, 2019

don't forget that the history of my people is littered with stories of black men being falsely accused and hung from trees, false accusations ruined lives full stop — I am consumer (@Imaconsumer) September 21, 2019

Oof.

“Other than people having overwhelming trauma and attempting suicide, I couldn’t find any evidence of a ruined life. So bizarre.” — Is Trump president? (@TrumpPrez2017) September 21, 2019

It's easy to never find evidence if you turn a blind eye. — Rob Hill (@Rob_N_SoCal) September 21, 2019

She likely didn’t want to find evidence so magically she didn’t.

Funny how that works out.

