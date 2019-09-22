Imagine if someone like SJW Saira Rao said these things about any other race of women other than white women … at the very least she’d have been suspended long ago. But since she’s crapping all over white women not only is she not suspended, but she has a pretty blue checkmark.

Tells us all we need to know about Jack, doncha think?

Look at this crap.

Lots of white ladies making money and getting famous off of "anti-racism" work. Ever think to use your platforms and power to let those who actually experience racism speak? I suspect you'd be pissed if Chuck Schumer and Donald Trump got book and tv deals about "anti-sexism." — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) September 21, 2019

Take that Elizabeth Warren! And you too, Amy Klobuchar!

But here’s the real kicker.

White women are the greatest villains of all time. It must be devastating not to able to hide behind your husbands. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) September 22, 2019

White women are the greatest villains of all time.

OF ALL TIME.

Forget Hilter, Stalin, Mao … no no, it’s white women.

Reading through her timeline, one wonders how this broad is able to tie her own shoes.

maybe i’m partially non-villain since i would be hiding behind my chinese husband (whatever the hell that meant). 🙄 otherwise … pic.twitter.com/qo92A0LcL1 — texas tweedy (@tweedylouwho) September 22, 2019

Heh.

Told ya’.

Look at that villain Jill Biden tryna hide behind our queen! pic.twitter.com/8wZkfCHOH5 — Christie (@RepRepublic) September 22, 2019

The biggest villain of all!! pic.twitter.com/tgPv7xdNdq — Christie (@RepRepublic) September 22, 2019

OMG she’s right!

Yeah because no white husband on earth encourages their wives to be strong and stand tall. Generalization holds no promise, ground, or validity. — Joe McCormick (@Mick_or_Mick) September 22, 2019

Best satire account on twitter hands-down. Half the time I'm convinced she isn't joking — Foreskin (@ConwayTitties) September 22, 2019

i have read this tweet five times and i’m still not sure what you are saying — corn pop (@ComradeWesley) September 22, 2019

This is pretty racist. — Dan Roth (@Dan12R) September 22, 2019

Ya’ think?

