Imagine if someone like SJW Saira Rao said these things about any other race of women other than white women … at the very least she’d have been suspended long ago. But since she’s crapping all over white women not only is she not suspended, but she has a pretty blue checkmark.

Tells us all we need to know about Jack, doncha think?

Look at this crap.

Take that Elizabeth Warren! And you too, Amy Klobuchar!

But here’s the real kicker.

White women are the greatest villains of all time.

OF ALL TIME.

Forget Hilter, Stalin, Mao … no no, it’s white women.

Reading through her timeline, one wonders how this broad is able to tie her own shoes.

Heh.

Told ya’.

OMG she’s right!

Ya’ think?

