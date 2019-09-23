No responsible adult should look at teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and see anything but a young woman who’s effectively been terrorized into fearing life.

This is painful to watch. She’s clearly legitimately upset because she has been fed insane doomsday propaganda, and can’t comprehend why everyone else doesn’t believe the same things. Doing this to kids is child abuse. https://t.co/MGmETw4v20 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 23, 2019

She is right that she should be in school across the ocean, but she just has the culprits wrong. It’s her parents and those enabling her that have stolen her childhood. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 23, 2019

All children are vulnerable, but those with mental health issues are especially at risk. Greta Thunberg has struggled with numerous mental health issues and reportedly been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome. The adults in her life should be protecting her; instead, they’ve terrified her.

With that said, this is an important thread on this topic and children with Aspergers. This is clearly what is going on, which is why you shouldn’t be mocking this girl. The problem is the people who put her in this position and exploit her. https://t.co/t8jWXr7Ur6 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 23, 2019

This tweeter’s thread offers sobering insight into life for a child with Asperger’s and explains why what’s been done and is still being done to Greta Thunberg is so heinous:

I was not going to do this as I do not like too personal information on the internet, but the latest Greta Thunberg video is too impactful. I do not care what one believes about the climate, but I do care that people understand what is happening with this young lady. 1/ — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) September 23, 2019

I have a child with high functioning autism (aka Aspregers). Not every person with this syndrome experiences all of the resultant effects, and the effects vary by degree. Sometimes you cannot tell if a person has Aspregers at first blush, but it will eventually emerge. 2/ — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) September 23, 2019

Two common characteristics that seem to follow in all cases are "literalism" and "rigidity" of thought. Also, hyperfocus on narrow topics is common. Aspregers was known as the "little professors" disease, because Aspregers kids could become experts in narrow topics. 3/ — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) September 23, 2019

The expertise is not a creative expertise but a rote one. Causation and emotional understanding are difficult for Aspregers sufferers, especially children. Aspergers suffers also are very strict adherents to "the rules" once established in their heads. This ties to rigidity. 4/ — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) September 23, 2019

If an Aspregers sufferer establishes a set of "facts" in their minds, it is very fixed. It is so fixed that even contrary facts presented to them are rejected in favor of the previously established "facts." If the counter-information continues, the sufferer becomes frustrated. /5 — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) September 23, 2019

The frustration turns to hurt and anger, because of the literalism, rigidity, and the way their minds attach to rules and items they have already establish as concrete. The concrete fact is often the first "fact" on the subject they hear. /6 — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) September 23, 2019

Now imagine a person with these predisposed inclinations hearing for the first time 1) the earth is atmosphere is heating at an incredible pace; 2) humans are causing this rapid heating; and 3) the whole planet is going to die if it is not fixed in 12 years. /7 — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) September 23, 2019

These three items, for a person not on the spectrum can be weighed, evaluated, and put into perspective. Contrary points can be reviewed and expectations adjusted. For an Aspregers sufferer, this is not easily, if at all achieved. The anxiety compounds. /8 — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) September 23, 2019

You have both the anxiety of being told you are going to die, coupled with the anxiety and frustration of having contra-facts butting against your established "facts" and literal implications. Parents of children with Aspregers struggle against this convergence every day. /9 — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) September 23, 2019

How does one teach perspective and thought flexibility to a person whose mind demands literalism and structured "facts" (this is why some Spectrum people are great coders)? The answer is patiently doing so. Demonstrating the safety of exceptions to rules, and alternatives./10 — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) September 23, 2019

When I see Ms. Thunberg, I see all 9f the frustration of my child, with none of the attempts at perspective and flexibility of thought. In some ways Spectrum people appear robotic because of their rigid mindset, but they are not. The are frustrated, and hurt, and angry. 11/ — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) September 23, 2019

For a person like me, seeing her rigidity makes me unhappy. However, seeing her frustration and tears at the UN makes me angry. Those pushing her into the spotlight on these issues deserve shame. She is not a robot. Her beliefs are tainted by the Spectrum that frames them. /12 — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) September 23, 2019

She is being compelled into corners her mind has difficulty navigating, and does nothing but feed her fears (of literal death), and frustration that her mind's eye does not square with the messy, grey, emotional world. Apregers sufferers must learn to navigate these areas. /13 — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) September 23, 2019

These areas are instinctive for those of us not on the Spectrum. No matter where you are on this issue, remember Ms. Thunberg's view is not your view. Someone should be helping her navigate her rigidity and anxiety, not using it as an "automatia" prop. /14 — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) September 23, 2019

Greta Thunberg’s chance at living a normal life grows slimmer with each passing day, thanks to the people around the world who are exploiting her.

This whole thread is on point. – a guy with Asperger’s — 🅿🅷🅸🅻 (@philllosoraptor) September 23, 2019

As the parent of a high functioning teen, I was thinking the exact same thing. How dare they tell her she has no future. How dare they tell her that her death is imminent. How dare they use her to attempt to convince other teens they have no future and their deaths are imminent. — Chihoowa' oshi' (@DroppinTheMitts) September 23, 2019

Completely agree with all of this as a mom of a teen with Asperger’s. This is awful to watch. — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) September 23, 2019

Thank you. Greta is being used and it is very sad. — Lori Olivia (@simplylorilee) September 23, 2019

My daughter has very similar issues. I’m incredibly sad at how this girl’s been manipulated and used by those who should be protecting her. It’s disgusting. — Attack Lizard (@MingusYaDingus) September 23, 2019

Shame on all those who may very well have broken this young woman beyond repair. Greta Thunberg deserved better.