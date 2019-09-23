No responsible adult should look at teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and see anything but a young woman who’s effectively been terrorized into fearing life.

All children are vulnerable, but those with mental health issues are especially at risk. Greta Thunberg has struggled with numerous mental health issues and reportedly been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome. The adults in her life should be protecting her; instead, they’ve terrified her.

This tweeter’s thread offers sobering insight into life for a child with Asperger’s and explains why what’s been done and is still being done to Greta Thunberg is so heinous:

Greta Thunberg’s chance at living a normal life grows slimmer with each passing day, thanks to the people around the world who are exploiting her.

Shame on all those who may very well have broken this young woman beyond repair. Greta Thunberg deserved better.

