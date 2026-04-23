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Tom Homan Compares Penalties for Illegally Entering the US to Those Caught Trespassing in The Vatican

Doug P. | 1:40 PM on April 23, 2026
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As you know, Pope Leo XIV has been highly critical of President Trump's border security and immigration policies.

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Border czar Tom Homan has in the past been very vocal in trying to remind the Pope about the tragic human cost of open borders and unchecked illegal immigration. 

This week, Homan pointed out a bit of hypocrisy when it comes to legal entry: 

That says it all, as does this: 

Some of the quotes, via @EricLDaugh: 

"The most HUMANE thing you can do is secure the border. President Trump has illegal migration down 97%. When 97% less people are coming, how many women aren't being r*ped?" 

"How many children aren't dying?" 

"How many pounds of fentanyl is not getting in to kill Americans?" 

"How many known or suspected terrorists aren't making it to the United States?" 

"How many billions of dollars are the cartels not making?" 

"President Trump is a remarkable leader for this nation. Every president I worked for thought border security was somewhat important. No one did more than President Trump. His success is unprecedented."

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That reality check needs to be delivered far and wide, even to the Vatican -- after entering legally, of course.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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