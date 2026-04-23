Tom Homan Compares Penalties for Illegally Entering the US to Those Caught Trespassing in The Vatican

As you know, Pope Leo XIV has been highly critical of President Trump's border security and immigration policies.

Pope Leo XIV SLAMS conservatives for wanting to deport criminal illegal immigrants..



‘God will judge you based on how you treated the foreigners..’ pic.twitter.com/MzuDVPNydJ — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) December 26, 2025

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Border czar Tom Homan has in the past been very vocal in trying to remind the Pope about the tragic human cost of open borders and unchecked illegal immigration.

This week, Homan pointed out a bit of hypocrisy when it comes to legal entry:

🚨 TOM HOMAN lays it out PERFECTLY for the Vatican and entire WORLD:



“They’re wrong. Secure border saves lives — if you go to the Vatican and jump THEIR wall, the penalty is about 3 TIMES what it is here!”



“But we’re not allowed to secure our border?”



“Then they want to attack… pic.twitter.com/neyBb9Je3h — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 23, 2026

That says it all, as does this:

🚨 WOW! Trump Border Czar Tom Homan officially invites Pope Leo to an ICE RIDEALONG after Leo criticized the mass deportations



Q: Is this your invitation to the Pope for a ride-along with ICE?



Homan said it perfectly: "Yes! I said I would sit down and talk to them because… pic.twitter.com/NUAIblZa3z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 23, 2026

Some of the quotes, via @EricLDaugh:

"The most HUMANE thing you can do is secure the border. President Trump has illegal migration down 97%. When 97% less people are coming, how many women aren't being r*ped?" "How many children aren't dying?" "How many pounds of fentanyl is not getting in to kill Americans?" "How many known or suspected terrorists aren't making it to the United States?" "How many billions of dollars are the cartels not making?" "President Trump is a remarkable leader for this nation. Every president I worked for thought border security was somewhat important. No one did more than President Trump. His success is unprecedented."

That reality check needs to be delivered far and wide, even to the Vatican -- after entering legally, of course.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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