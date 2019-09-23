Remember last week when teen climate activist Greta Thunberg told Congress “I don’t want you to listen to me”? Yeah, well, apparently she’s had a change of heart. Speaking today before the U.N. General Assembly, Thunberg went off. And we do mean off:

What in the world?

It’s honestly hard to argue with that assessment.

Trending

Thunberg’s right about one thing: She should absolutely be in school right now.

No, you’re not a bad person for thinking that. The bad people in this equation are all those who have instilled this young woman with fear and are using her as a human shield — and her parents for letting it happen.

Shame on all of them. And God help Greta Thunberg.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Greta ThunbergUnited NationsUnited Nations Climate Action SummitUnited Nations General Assembly