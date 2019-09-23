Remember last week when teen climate activist Greta Thunberg told Congress “I don’t want you to listen to me”? Yeah, well, apparently she’s had a change of heart. Speaking today before the U.N. General Assembly, Thunberg went off. And we do mean off:

Greta Thunberg at U.N.: "You are still not mature enough to tell it like it is. You are failing us. Young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you." https://t.co/5ZPcsQ1Bbr pic.twitter.com/58gwYMqBQV — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 23, 2019

Greta Thunberg at #UNGA: "This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you come to us young people for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words."

Via ABC pic.twitter.com/NudonxKNss — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 23, 2019

"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," climate activist Greta Thunberg tells the UN. "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you." https://t.co/F5Umw55Y5Y pic.twitter.com/K0WxGCeU4A — CNN (@CNN) September 23, 2019

This speech by far-left activist Greta Thunberg is absolute madness pic.twitter.com/RFyIPZlajQ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 23, 2019

lotta ‘how dare you’s’ here https://t.co/XtxH81cBju — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 23, 2019

16 year old nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize- Says unless the world does exactly what she tells us to, climate change will wipe out our entire species. Seems reasonable. https://t.co/e9o3NIOtQb — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 23, 2019

Thunberg’s right about one thing: She should absolutely be in school right now.

Disturbing — Emma S.👩🏻‍⚕️🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@EmmaSAmerican) September 23, 2019

Yikes! Something is terribly wrong here. — Karen N (@KarenN101) September 23, 2019

Am I a bad person for thinking children shouldn’t be used as political props like Greta Thunberg? pic.twitter.com/kGEErp35Jn — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 23, 2019

No, you’re not a bad person for thinking that. The bad people in this equation are all those who have instilled this young woman with fear and are using her as a human shield — and her parents for letting it happen.

Where are the parents of this kid? — PCH Political (@pchpolitical) September 23, 2019

Her parents have failed her so badly. — Justine Merrifield (@Blue111962) September 23, 2019

Anybody see this and think 'child abuse?" This girl clearly had this written for her, and they're carting her all over the world for their agenda instead of letting her live out a childhood. https://t.co/Sz1hvfoUEE — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 23, 2019

The real crime is that this girl was brainwashed by her parents to forfeit her childhood on the altar of climate hysteria. — KSazerac (@KSazerac) September 23, 2019

This child is being used and that is abuse — JG….. (@survivor_jg) September 23, 2019

They're using her as their avatar because they can twist any refutation of her wild claims into an "attack" on a child. This kid is on the autism spectrum, manipulating her emotionally like this is flagrant abuse. It's contemptible. https://t.co/6c8ZRIl2Tt — Cruadin (@cruadin) September 23, 2019

Shame on all of them. And God help Greta Thunberg.