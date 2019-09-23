Twitchy has already done a ton of posts Monday on teen climate alarmist Greta Thunberg, who appeared before the United Nations Monday and whom many conservatives are convinced is the victim of child abuse — a 16-year-old with Asperger’s wholly convinced (and reinforced by her parents) that the world is beyond saving and there’s no point in her attending school as the world will be uninhabitable by the time she’d be an adult.

Here are a few more takes from names like Greg Gutfeld and David Reaboi and Thunberg leads the evening news broadcasts.

Trending

Dangerous? See, the “very worst men on the Internet are rightfully terrified of sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg and it is glorious.”

Narrator: It’s not glorious. What happens when she turns 21 and the world is still here? 30? 50? Will she still be preaching the apocalypse?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dave Reaboigreg gutfeldGreta ThunbergKristy SwansonUnited Nations