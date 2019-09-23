Twitchy has already done a ton of posts Monday on teen climate alarmist Greta Thunberg, who appeared before the United Nations Monday and whom many conservatives are convinced is the victim of child abuse — a 16-year-old with Asperger’s wholly convinced (and reinforced by her parents) that the world is beyond saving and there’s no point in her attending school as the world will be uninhabitable by the time she’d be an adult.

Here are a few more takes from names like Greg Gutfeld and David Reaboi and Thunberg leads the evening news broadcasts.

come on liberals, you cannot endorse this. its gotta make you feel kinda yucky inside. https://t.co/MCy7GRl7Lr — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) September 23, 2019

You give them too much credit. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 23, 2019

Well yeah, it’s a rehearsed acting performance that delivers like a cold reading audition 😬 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) September 23, 2019

Sorry you're 16. Get a career, pay your mortgage, raise your own children, be a productive member of society and we can talk. pic.twitter.com/dVEQCxJTQi — Rodd J (@RoddREpub) September 23, 2019

It’s truly a sad scene to watch. First of all, global warming isn’t going to destroy us. It just isn’t. Secondly, why isn’t this little girl in school, learning and absorbing, perhaps becoming a real authority one day? Where are her parents? It’s all so clearly manipulative. — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) September 23, 2019

As a Swede, I want to apologize to the world for our radical left that has taken this young girl hostage and is exploiting here for their own crazy agenda. She will need a lot of support in the future to handle what she is going through. — Lars Wallden (@larswallden) September 23, 2019

They “the left” are manipulating this poor child. She admitted she has issues but the traipsed her in front of the world exploiting her. This is sick. — …there it is (@thereitis8) September 23, 2019

So what happens to this CHILD when the earth is still spinning around and life has gone on. Hope her parents are proud of themselves. — MorrisOcean1 (@morris_ocean1) September 23, 2019

She is going to be hateful the rest of her life, all based on misinformation. In 30 years, will she direct this against the Liberals that have indoctrinated her? — David (@dmacl123) September 23, 2019

I’m old enough to remember when purposefully intensifying an autistic child’s fears and parading them around in front of cameras for selfish means was rightly considered child abuse, but I guess it only counts if it’s stage mothers at child beauty pageants in the south. https://t.co/o91H0u2gET — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) September 23, 2019

Precisely. If she has difficulty processing information, they've pushed her to this level of fear. — We Need More Coolidge (@PaineInTheNeck) September 23, 2019

Tell me this isn't a death cult. Jim Jones and Marshall Applewhite are laughing in Hell right now. — Charles Bellows (@charles_bellows) September 23, 2019

Thunberg became depressed and lethargic, stopped talking and eating, and was eventually diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD), and selective mutism. — LisaLee,MS Nutrition (@LisaLeeM) September 23, 2019

I believe climate change is a real threat, but something is off about her. She doesn’t feel like she wants to be there. — Patrick Ganley (@Patworx) September 23, 2019

This is just sad all the way around — greg willman (@gregwillman) September 23, 2019

All of you “climate activists” are lunatic communists. And if you think your hysteria will result in even the smallest political concession from the people you’re longing to enslave economically, you’re sadly mistaken. https://t.co/qkWJmuBZZs — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 23, 2019

Not one fucking inch for your lunatic death cult. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 23, 2019

Amen 🙏 brother… — Jimmythegent (@jimmy_robs) September 24, 2019

SHE has been brainwashed by someone with ulterior motives. This sadness and emotionalism she shows is too over the top to be taken seriously, someone has done a good job of scaring this little girl. It is sad that the weakness of a child can be used for gain. — Bobby Westbrook (@BWestbrookMusic) September 24, 2019

It’s likely the result of her autism. Because of her condition she has hyper-focus on specific topics, and is practically unable to process facts or data that refute the foundational determinations she’s formed. Adults are exploiting that. — Justin Redalen (@Justinredalen) September 24, 2019

She is actually becoming very dangerous as her ideas are becoming accepted and going unchallenged in MSM. WHo will push back to stop the madness? — Ridgerabbit (@Ridgerabbit) September 23, 2019

Dangerous? See, the “very worst men on the Internet are rightfully terrified of sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg and it is glorious.”

Narrator: It’s not glorious. What happens when she turns 21 and the world is still here? 30? 50? Will she still be preaching the apocalypse?

Related: