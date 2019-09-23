Liberals and journalists can’t seem to stop fawning over exploited child climate activist Greta Thunberg. After her emotionally charged rant before the U.N. General Assembly today, their love affair with Thunberg is more intense than ever. Which is why they’re so eager to dismiss any and all of Thunberg’s critics.

Take sports journalist Molly Knight, who’s convinced that the people calling Thunberg’s knowledge and emotional stability into question are just terrified men:

The very worst men on the Internet are rightfully terrified of sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg and it is glorious. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 23, 2019

Yes, watching a young woman who’s clearly struggling with mental health issues and has been led to believe that her life is as good as over is “glorious.”

To be fair, it’s not like she has any qualifications. Why she has a platform over experts in the field, I don’t know. — Ethan Scott (@dukeboy623) September 23, 2019

her qualification is she's a human being on this planet who wants to be able to inhabit this planet when all these horrible, horrible men who have trashed it are long gone. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 23, 2019

Sorry, Molly. But that’s not how qualifications work. Liberal activists masquerading as journalists and as people concerned about children’s futures are the ones we should really be afraid of. All those “horrible, horrible” people who aren’t buying into the Thunberg hype aren’t terrified of her — they’re terrified for her.

Terrified that people cheer on the manipulation of a 16 year-old, yeah. — Drake Vector (@LightofNaaru) September 23, 2019

But she looks terrified and you glory in this. — ChaucerianFraud (@VernonPaulHedge) September 23, 2019

You're terrifying a child to pimp her out and you find that "glorious?" alrighty. — BGH (@KissMyCamo) September 23, 2019

She is being used to drive an agenda. Those in charge of said agenda don't give a shit about her or her mental health. That should be what terrifies you. — JK (@JKHokie) September 23, 2019

We’re terrified of what Thunberg represents: the activist Left’s open embrace of “utopian authoritarianism.”

Greta Thunberg is a supernova. Adults can either help facilitate her ascendance or get the hell out of the way. She will not be stopped. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 23, 2019

See, now that is terrifying.