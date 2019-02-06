By now you’re well aware that the Democrats were consistently triggered during President Trump’s State of the Union speech last night for a variety of reasons. If you missed the speech or the Democrats’ reaction, here’s a musical one-stop shop for how the SOTU was received on the Left side of the aisle (but these aren’t ALL Dems):

LOL!

Beltway dentists are going to be very busy. A lot of corrosive teeth-grinding last night… https://t.co/EJL6StlQdS — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 6, 2019

Ain’t that the truth.

Lol. Fantastic montage of the hurt. https://t.co/jIjr3U1038 — Aliquickk (@Aliquickk) February 6, 2019

***

