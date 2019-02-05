President Trump’s State of the Union speech tonight included a swipe at the numerous investigations and calls for impeachment that have come from Democrats:

Several Dem members turn and look at Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of House Intel Committee, when Trump slams what he called partisan investigations #SOTU — Mallory Shelbourne (@MalShelbourne) February 6, 2019

The slow zoom on Adam Schiff after "ridiculous partisan investigations" was downright comedic, who's directing this? #SOTU — Stefan Sirucek (@sirstefan) February 6, 2019

When POTUS said the word “ridiculous” the camera showed Adam Schiff. I’d sue. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) February 6, 2019

It’s almost like Schiff knew Trump was talking about him:

The camera panned to Rep. Adam Schiff after Trump said: "An economic miracle is taking place in the United States and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations." pic.twitter.com/pyvKQi5hzi — Rebecca Morin (@RebeccaMorin_) February 6, 2019

Watch:

Trump: "The only thing that can stop [economic growth] are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations." #SOTU Adam Schiff: pic.twitter.com/LGFPckjBWa — Connor Ryan (@connortryan) February 6, 2019

Schiff might say Russia wrote that line for Trump. Stay tuned!