One of the more telling portions of President Trump’s State of the Union speech was when he warned Americans about socialism, and many on the Democrat side of the aisle, including Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, did NOT like it:

And you might be able to guess who else in attendance didn’t like Trump’s vow to fight socialism:

Trending

Some certainly did NOT like hearing what Trump had to say about socialism:

In fairness, not all Dems sat on their hands in opposition to socialism:

Ha! Could be.

We’ll close it out with this:

LOL.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCBernie SandersDonald Trumpsocialism