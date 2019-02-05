One of the more telling portions of President Trump’s State of the Union speech was when he warned Americans about socialism, and many on the Democrat side of the aisle, including Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, did NOT like it:

President Trump takes a direct shot at socialism: "Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country." Sen. Bernie Sanders is seen frowning #SOTU https://t.co/EXZ8FU2DXV pic.twitter.com/WNNYm83eGD — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 6, 2019

"We are alarmed by the new calls to adopt socialism in our country," Pres. Trump says. "Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country." https://t.co/aiCxLU221a #SOTU pic.twitter.com/XEh4Ia1nAo — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2019

And you might be able to guess who else in attendance didn’t like Trump’s vow to fight socialism:

.@AOC is definitely not standing right now as @realDonaldTrump rails against socialism. #SOTU — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) February 6, 2019

As Trump rails on calls for “socialism in our county,” @aoc flashes a smile. Pelosi claps but doesn’t stand when Trump says U.S. will “never” be a socialist country — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 6, 2019

Trump brings up socialism. I look immediately at AOC. (I’ve been watching reactions closely all night) Trump says “America will never be a socialist country” AOC gets a massive grin on her face. It stays there for Trump’s entire comments on socialism.

She just smiles at Trump — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 6, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez giving a really forced smile as Trump goes on about socialism. Kind of like a "Bless your heart" smile. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 6, 2019

Some certainly did NOT like hearing what Trump had to say about socialism:

"Here, in the United States, we are alarmed by new calls to adopt socialism in our country." #SOTU@SenSanders pic.twitter.com/sxWVSOv6Hn — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) February 6, 2019

Poor Bernie, his life long love "socialism" just called out for it's stupidity! #SOTU #capitalism pic.twitter.com/Nmtcu8sDQB — Raised Right (@RaisedRight2016) February 6, 2019

The face you make when you know that the american citizen will never let you turn the country into a socialism Sh*Thole #Sotu pic.twitter.com/mY4W4Dnh8y — Paulo Smith (@pecunia55) February 6, 2019

In fairness, not all Dems sat on their hands in opposition to socialism:

Schumer just stood up against socialism. He's def getting primaried by @AOC. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 6, 2019

Ha! Could be.

We’ll close it out with this:

LOL.